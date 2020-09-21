ENT Devices Market Size, Share Global Comprehensive Research Study,Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2024

Global ENT Devices Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. ENT Devices Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the ENT Devices market.

The ENT Devices Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The major factors for the growth of the ENT devices market include the increasing prevalence of ear, nose, and throat related disorders, rising adoption of minimally invasive ENT procedures, and technological advancements.

According to the estimates of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost 16% of the adults in the United States (18 years and older) suffered from hearing loss during 2014-2016. As per the survey, hearing loss was lowest in New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, California, New York, and the District of Columbia, while the prevalence of hearing loss was highest in West Virginia, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming.

Furthermore, according to the data published by the American Cancer Society, about 2,000 people in the United States develop cancers of the nasal cavity and paranasal sinuses each year. These cases are most common in the geriatric population. In 2014, in the United States, an estimated 99,756 people were living with laryngeal cancer, and the number of new cases of laryngeal cancer was 3.0 per 100,000 men and women per year. Thus, owing to the rising prevalence and new cases of ear, nose, and throat related disorders, the US ENT devices market is expected to witness a high CAGR over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, ENT devices refer to special equipment used for detection, therapy, or surgery of any disorders related to the ear, nose, or throat. They also refer to synthetic materials and prosthetic devices used to restore any dysfunction of an ear, nose, or throat, and aid in correcting any problems with hearing, smelling or speaking. The market is segmented by product, end user, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Hearing Aids is the Segment under Product Type is Expected to Account for Fastest Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

As per the estimates of the Center for Hearing and Communication, 48 million Americans suffer significant hearing loss and one out of three people over the age of 65 have some degree of hearing loss. Hearing loss can occur at birth or can develop at any age. There are different types of hearing aids available in the market, and some of them include Behind the Ear (BTE), Receiver in the Ear (RITE), In the Ear (ITE), Canal Hearing Aids (CHA), and other hearing aid devices. Furthermore, in the United States, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) ensures that students with hearing loss receive proper education and accommodations, if necessary. Similarly, one of the organizations, the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), offers training courses and online learning, holds monthly webinars, and advocates for the rights of people with hearing loss. Thus, the rising prevalence of hearing loss and increasing awareness among people is driving the segment and is set to witness a high CAGR over the forecast period.

North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a major share for the ENT devices market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. Most of the market players are based in North America and there is awareness about the advantages of using ENT devices solutions. According to the estimates of the Hearing Health Foundation, there are 600,000-750,000 cases of Ménière’s disease in the United States, with 45,000 to 60,000 new cases diagnosed annually. Favorable reimbursement policies, better healthcare infrastructure, high cases of chronic sinusitis, and other ENT disorders are the reasons for the high market share of the United States.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is consolidated owing to the presence of a few major players in the market. The market players are focusing on R&D to develop the technologically advanced products in order to bring innovative products in the market. The barriers for the new entrants are high in this industry and hence only a few major market players hold the maximum market share.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global ENT Devices Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of ENT Devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global ENT Devices Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with ENT Devices procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Ear, Nose, and Throat Related Disorders4.2.2 Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive ENT Procedures4.2.3 Technological Advancements4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 High Procedure and Instruments Cost4.3.2 Social Stigma4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Product5.1.1 Diagnostic Devices5.1.1.1 Endoscopes5.1.1.1.1 Rigid Endoscopes5.1.1.1.1.1 Otoscopes5.1.1.1.1.2 Sinuscopes5.1.1.1.2 Flexible Endoscopes5.1.1.1.2.1 Laryngoscopes5.1.1.1.2.2 Pharyngoscopes5.1.1.1.2.3 Other Flexible Endoscopes5.1.2 Surgical Devices5.1.2.1 Powered Surgical Instruments5.1.2.2 Radiofrequency (RF) Handpieces5.1.2.3 Handheld Instruments5.1.2.4 Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices5.1.2.5 Other Surgical Devices5.1.3 Hearing Aids5.1.4 Image-guided Surgery Systems5.1.5 Other Products5.2 By End User5.2.1 Hospitals5.2.2 ENT Clinics5.2.3 Other End Users5.3 Geography5.3.1 North America5.3.1.1 US5.3.1.2 Canada5.3.1.3 Mexico5.3.2 Europe5.3.2.1 Germany5.3.2.2 UK5.3.2.3 France5.3.2.4 Italy5.3.2.5 Spain5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe5.3.3 Asia-Pacific5.3.3.1 China5.3.3.2 Japan5.3.3.3 India5.3.3.4 Australia5.3.3.5 South Korea5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.3.4 Middle East & Africa5.3.4.1 GCC5.3.4.2 South Africa5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.3.5 South America5.3.5.1 Brazil5.3.5.2 Argentina5.3.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 American Hearing Systems Inc.6.1.2 Atos Medical6.1.3 Cochlear Ltd6.1.4 InHealth Technologies6.1.5 Medtronic PLC6.1.6 Olympus Corporation6.1.7 Siemens Healthcare GmbH6.1.8 Starkey Laboratories Inc.6.1.9 Stryker Corporation6.1.10 Welch Allyn7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

