C-Arms Market Size, Share | Global Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Top Leading Countries, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2024

Global C-Arms Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. C-Arms Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the C-Arms market.

The C-Arms Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The C-arms market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 3.62% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. The major factors driving the growth of the market include the rising geriatric population and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, advancements in maneuverability and imaging capabilities, and increasing demand in emerging economies.

Imaging systems are becoming an essential technology and are present in nearly all well-equipped hospitals. Specialists in fields, such as surgery, orthopedics, traumatology, vascular surgery, and cardiology use C-arms for intraoperative imaging. The devices provide high-resolution X-ray images in real-time, which helps physicians to monitor progress at any point during the operation and immediately make necessary corrections. As a result, treatment results are better and the patient’s recovery is also faster. C-arms are currently being used in several areas of medicine and their applications are expected to increase over time. These factors, along with the increasing demand for healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, are driving the C-arms market.

Scope of the Report

C-arm is a medical imaging device that is based on X-ray technology and can be used in several diagnostic and interventional procedures. The report covers revenue generated and adoption trends related to various types of fixed and mobile C-arms.

Key Market Trends

The Mini C-Arm Segment Represents Opportunity for Growth.

With an increasing focus on the portability of C-arms, there is a significant market opportunity for companies producing mini C-arms. Several mini c-arms are designed explicitly for extremity imaging and have a smaller footprint, along with increased mobility compared to the full-size c-arms. Currently available systems in the mini c-arm category vary significantly in size and cost depending upon the functionality offered for the procedures. Manufacturers are differentiating their products on the basis of mobility, the field of view, and by including alternate imaging technologies. For instance, OrthoScan Inc.’s FD Pulse is the world’s first mini C-Arm equipped with pulsed fluoroscopy.

The mini C-arms segment is expected to register several product launches during the forecast period, as companies are upgrading their product offerings at a fast pace by launching new products in this segment.

The United States is Expected to Retain its Dominant Market Share.

The United States has the largest installed base of C-arms in the world. This is mainly due to the high standards of healthcare infrastructure in the United States. Due to the strict regulatory oversight in the United States, all the C-arms are replaced as per the replacement schedule stipulated by the healthcare regulatory authorities, which ensures that the new sales of C-Arms in the United States are pretty consistent. The United States is currently the largest market in the world for C-arms and that can be credited to their huge installed base which ensures a large number of replacements each year. Furthermore, the high frequency of diagnostic examination, rising geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are also supplementing the C-arm market in the United States.

Competitive Landscape

The C-arms market is consolidated and is highly competitive. Major players are consistently trying to gain a competitive advantage through product innovations and upgrades in existing product lines. Mobile C-arm segment is registering intense competition due to several new product launches.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global C-Arms Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of C-Arms.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global C-Arms Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with C-Arms procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases4.2.2 Advancements in Maneuverability and Imaging Capabilities4.2.3 Rising Demand in Emerging Economies4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 High Procedural and Equipment Costs4.3.2 Low Replacement Rates of C-Arm Systems4.3.3 Growing Use of Refurbished Devices4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Type5.1.1 Fixed C-Arms5.1.2 Mobile C-Arms5.1.2.1 Full-Size C-Arms5.1.2.2 Mini C-Arms5.2 By Application5.2.1 Cardiology5.2.2 Gastroenterology5.2.3 Neurology5.2.4 Orthopedics and Trauma5.2.5 Radiology/Oncology5.2.6 Other Applications5.3 Geography5.3.1 North America5.3.1.1 US5.3.1.2 Canada5.3.1.3 Mexico5.3.2 Europe5.3.2.1 Germany5.3.2.2 UK5.3.2.3 France5.3.2.4 Italy5.3.2.5 Spain5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe5.3.3 Asia-Pacific5.3.3.1 China5.3.3.2 Japan5.3.3.3 India5.3.3.4 Australia5.3.3.5 South Korea5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.3.4 Middle East & Africa5.3.4.1 GCC5.3.4.2 South Africa5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.3.5 South America5.3.5.1 Brazil5.3.5.2 Argentina5.3.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation6.1.2 GE Healthcare6.1.3 Hologic Corporation6.1.4 Koninklijke Philips NV6.1.5 OrthoScan Inc.6.1.6 Shimadzu Corporation6.1.7 Siemens Healthineers AG6.1.8 Ziehm Imaging GmbH7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Rotary Drilling Machines Market 2020 Share, Size Global Current and Future Plans, Future Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand by Forecast to 2024

