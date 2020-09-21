Antacids Market Size, Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2024

Global Antacids Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Antacids Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Antacids market.

The Antacids Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The propelling factors for the growth of the antacids market include the growing geriatric population suffering from GERD, poor lifestyle choices leading to higher incidences of acidity, and side effects of drugs like non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory drugs.

The group of people aged 60 years or higher is rising at a rate of approximately 3% every year and 65% of the geriatric population have to deal with acid reflux. This acts as one of the major factors boosting the antacid market globally. There has been an increase in the geriatric population and this is one of the most favorable growth factors for the antacids market as the demographic is highly vulnerable to peptic ulcers and gastroesophageal reflux disorders.

In the elderly population, the acidic complications recurrent infrequently, which makes it a unique challenge for both the primary care provider and the gastroenterologist. In addition, such patients often suffer from several symptomatic disorders, such as erosive esophagitis, Barrett esophagus, and esophageal cancer, in which a combination of therapies are used for the treatment and the use of antacids significantly rises in such cases.

In addition, there is also growth in e-commerce that is likely to augment the demand for antacids through online retailing channels over the next few years. Therefore, the rising popularity of e-commerce and surge in the number of online medicine providers are expected to positively impact the overall growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, antacids are a widely available medication used for slowing heartburn, sore stomach, acid indigestion, and stomach upset. It is helpful in protecting the stomach, duodenum, and esophagus from harsh acids released while eating foods. The antacids generally do not require a prescription, in other words, they are self-prescribed. Therefore, they provide quick relief from heartburn, which is a major symptom of gastroesophageal reflux disease and indigestion.

Key Market Trends

Tablet is the Largest Segment Under Formulation Type that is expected to grow During the Forecast Years

Tablet has been estimated to be the largest segment due to the presence of chewable tablets in the market with different flavors that help to improve the patient adherence to the medication, which in turn is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment. Tablets also provide the correct amount of dosage to the patients and they are easy to store. These factors can be attributed to the segment growth over the forecast period.

In addition, the liquid dosage form is also one of the favored choices for children and the elderly population due to its pleasant taste. This factor is also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Asia-Pacific holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest growing regional segment during the forecast period due to the high unmet clinical needs, availability of effective treatment methods, rising disposable income, and consumer awareness about the availability of these products. In addition, the presence of key players is anticipated to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The overall market faces intense competition over the forecast period due to the presence of multinational players and small-scaled companies. The other key growth strategies adopted by key players include strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships that will help them expand their geographical presence and will strengthen their business position as well.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Antacids Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Antacids.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Antacids Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Antacids procedures.

