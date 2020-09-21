Medical Aesthetic Devices Market 2020 Size,Share Global Development Status, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Medical Aesthetic Devices Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Medical Aesthetic Devices market.

The Medical Aesthetic Devices Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The medical aesthetic devices market was valued at USD 8704.25 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of about 9.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Medical aesthetic devices refer to all medical devices that are used for various cosmetic procedures, which include plastic surgery, unwanted hair removal, excess fat removal, anti-aging, aesthetic implants, skin tightening, etc., that are used for beautification, correction, and improvement of the body. Technological advancement in devices, increasing awareness regarding aesthetic procedures and rising adoption of minimally invasive devices, and rising obese population are the major factors leading to the growth of the market. However, social stigma concerns and poor reimbursement scenario are hindering the market growth.

With the advent of the internet and the growing trend of social media, information is becoming more accessible to everyone, and people are becoming more aware of aesthetic procedures. An increasing number of social media users and raising awareness among the masses about the medical aesthetic procedures are likely to pose a positive impact on the sales of medical aesthetic devices, resulting in considerable growth in the market size. For instance, in 2005, 5.4 million medical aesthetic procedures were performed worldwide. This number increased to 12 million by 2014 and is expected to reach 21.9 million by 2020. Along with the increased awareness in the potential benefits of aesthetic procedures, people are inclined toward the use of minimal or non-invasive procedures in aesthetic treatments. It is estimated that out of the 23 million cosmetic/aesthetic procedures that have taken place globally, the majority of them turned out to be minimally invasive.

Scope of the Report

The market is segmented by the product and end user. The product type segmentation comprises of aesthetic lasers and energy devices, non-surgical skin tightening devices, aesthetic ophthalmology devices, laser hair removal devices, aesthetic implants, facial aesthetics devices. Aesthetic implants include breast implants and other implants. Whereas facial aesthetics devices further include dermal fillers and microdermabrasion. The end user segmentation includes hospitals, clinics and beauty centers, home settings.

Key Market Trends

The Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Segment Contributed To Highest Revenues.

The aesthetic lasers and energy devices segment held the largest market share in 2017. The laser resurfacing is the treatment that helps to reduce facial wrinkles, blemishes, acne scars, and skin irregularities. These treatments can be performed on the face, neck, chest, arms, and hands. There are two types of laser surfacing devices, ablative skin resurfacing devices and non-ablative skin resurfacing devices. According to the estimates of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons in 2017, the average cost of laser skin resurfacing was USD 2,124 for ablative and USD 1,114 for non-ablative.

On the basis of end users, the hospitals accounted for the largest market value in 2018. A large number of aesthetics procedures are performed in hospitals, particularly for breast procedures, blepharoplasty, lipoplasty, rhinoplasty, and other minimally invasive procedures. With the global rise in obesity and the issue of being overweight as well as a large section of the high-income population in the developed market opting for better overall looks, there is a rising demand for the aesthetics industry in hospitals.

North America to Dominate the Market by Value and the Asia-Pacific is Poised to Grow at the Fastest Rate.

North America is the biggest market for aesthetic devices owing to the growing investment from key players in the development of innovative devices and the rising demand for aesthetic procedures in the region. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, there were 15.6 million cosmetic procedures recorded in 2014, an increase of 3% from that previously reported in 2013, which includes around 1.7 million cosmetic surgical and 13.9 million cosmetic minimally invasive procedures. Breast augmentation continues to be the top cosmetic surgical procedure and has been since 2006. It was observed that in 2014, silicone implants were highly used when compared to saline implants, which were 77%, and 23% respectively.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region. Factors, such as the huge population base and rising disposable income, are anticipated to drive the market for aesthetic devices in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The aesthetic devices market is fairly consolidated with the presence of several global players with established brand identity. However, several local players are registering rapid growth, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. In the aesthetic lasers and energy devices segment, the firms primarily focus on technological innovations to gain a competitive advantage. However, in the field of implant and fillers, the firms have established brand identities while leveraging exclusivity rights.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Medical Aesthetic Devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Medical Aesthetic Devices procedures.

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Technological Advancement in Devices4.2.2 Increasing Awareness Regarding Aesthetic Procedures4.2.3 Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Devices4.2.4 Increasing Obese Population4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Social Stigma4.3.2 Poor Reimbursement Scenario4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Product5.1.1 Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices5.1.2 Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices5.1.3 Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices5.1.4 Laser Hair Removal Devices5.1.5 Aesthetic Implants5.1.5.1 Breast Implants5.1.5.2 Other Implants5.1.6 Facial Aesthetics Devices5.1.6.1 Dermal Fillers5.1.6.2 Microdermabrasion5.2 By End Users5.2.1 Hospitals5.2.2 Clinics and Beauty Centers5.2.3 Home Settings5.3 Geography5.3.1 North America5.3.1.1 US5.3.1.2 Canada5.3.1.3 Mexico5.3.2 Europe5.3.2.1 Germany5.3.2.2 UK5.3.2.3 France5.3.2.4 Italy5.3.2.5 Spain5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe5.3.3 Asia-Pacific5.3.3.1 China5.3.3.2 Japan5.3.3.3 India5.3.3.4 Australia5.3.3.5 South Korea5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.3.4 Middle East & Africa5.3.4.1 GCC5.3.4.2 South Africa5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.3.5 South America5.3.5.1 Brazil5.3.5.2 Argentina5.3.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Allergan Inc.6.1.2 Alma Lasers6.1.3 Galderma S.A. (Nestle)6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson6.1.5 Lumenis Inc.6.1.6 Sciton Inc.6.1.7 Solta Medical Inc. (Valeant)6.1.8 Sanuwave Health Inc.6.1.9 Syneron Candela6.1.10 Cynosure Inc. (Hologic Inc.)7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

