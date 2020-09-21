Africa Endoscopy Devices Market 2020 Size,Share Global Forthcoming Developments, Industry Updates, Leading Players,Future Growth, Business Prospects and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

Global Africa Endoscopy Devices Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Africa Endoscopy Devices Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Africa Endoscopy Devices market.

The Africa Endoscopy Devices Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The increasing burden of common gastrointestinal (GI) conditions, such as diarrhea, has been observed in Africa. Therefore, the landscape of GI illness is changing to morbidity and mortality from chronic illness. This rising chronic GI illnesses, such as non-infectious gastric ulcer disease, cancer, dyspepsia, and cirrhosis, creates a huge demand for endoscopic services in Africa.

Currently, the growth in the African endoscopy devices market is predominantly due to the increasing patient preference for minimally-invasive procedures, high incidences of chronic diseases, increased awareness, and technological advancements. Minimally-invasive endoscopic procedures offer advantages, such as less pain, faster recovery, and small incisions, reduced blood loss, and cost savings. The improved quality of care is triggering the market growth for endoscopy devices in Africa.

Scope of the Report

Endoscope devices are minimally-invasive and can be inserted into the body to observe an internal organ or a tissue in detail. Endoscopic surgeries are performed for imaging procedures and minor surgeries.

Key Market Trends

Colonoscopy Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

The colonoscopy procedures are used to better diagnose tumors, colon polyps, ulcers, and inflamed or bleeding areas of the lower intestinal area. In South Africa, there is a high prevalence of colorectal cancer. According to the estimates of the National Cancer Registry, there were 1,943 actual cases of colorectal cancers in men, while in women 1,620 cases were registered in 2014. Colorectal cancer is among the top five fatal cancer types in South Africa and other regions. Thus, colonoscopy becomes more popular in the area. Recently, in 2014, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the PillCam COLON developed by Given Imaging Ltd, for the detection of colon polyps in patients after incomplete optical colonoscopy. Thus, the rising technological advancements in colonoscopy devices and an increase in the population suffering from colorectal cancers are expected to drive the overall growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The presence of a significant number of players in the market studied has an impact on the prices of products by firms, such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Healthcare, and Stryker Corporation, among others. There is a sustainable competitive advantage through innovation for all companies. The companies are continuously focusing on innovations through research and development. Moreover, these companies are applying powerful competitive strategies, in order to gain more market share in the market studied.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Africa Endoscopy Devices Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Africa Endoscopy Devices.

Global Africa Endoscopy Devices Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Africa Endoscopy Devices procedures.

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Technological Advancements Leading to Enhanced Applications4.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Diseases that Require Endoscopy4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Infections Caused by Few Endoscopes4.3.2 High Cost of Endoscopy Procedures and Equipment4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Endoscopy Devices5.1.1 Endoscopes5.1.1.1 Flexible Endoscopes5.1.1.2 Rigid Endoscopes5.1.1.3 Capsule Endoscopes5.1.2 Visualization Systems5.1.3 Fluid Management Systems5.1.4 Endoscope Reprocessors5.1.5 Others5.2 Application5.2.1 Arthroscopy5.2.2 Bronchoscopy5.2.3 Colonoscopy5.2.4 Cystoscopy5.2.5 Enteroscopy5.2.6 Hysteroscopy5.2.7 Laryngoscopy5.2.8 Mediastinoscopy5.2.9 Ureteroscopy5.2.10 Upper gastrointestinal endoscopy5.2.11 Neuroendoscopy5.2.12 Other Applications5.3 Country5.3.1 South Africa5.3.2 Egypt5.3.3 Morocco5.3.4 Nigeria5.3.5 Kenya5.3.6 Rest of Africa6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG6.1.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation6.1.3 Medtronic PLC6.1.4 Karl Storz GmbH6.1.5 Olympus Medical Systems Corporation6.1.6 Richard Wolf GmbH6.1.7 Steris Corporation6.1.8 Stryker Corporation6.1.9 Johnson & Johnson6.1.10 Boston Scientific Healthcare7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

