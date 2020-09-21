Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Share Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2024 Research Report

Global Pharmacovigilance Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Pharmacovigilance Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Pharmacovigilance market.

The Pharmacovigilance Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The key factors propelling this market are increasing drug consumption and drug development rates, growing incidence rates of adverse drug reactions and drug toxicity, and increasing trend of outsourcing pharmacovigilance services. The increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiac disorders, as a result of sedentary lifestyles, lack of physical activities, changing lifestyle patterns, and poor diets lead to increasing consumption of drugs, which, in turn, indicates the high demand for drug monitoring and further fuels the growth of the pharmacovigilance market. With the growing drug consumption, the need for the regular monitoring of drugs has also augmented, eventually boosting the pharmacovigilance market. Human infectious diseases are also on rising due to the changing climate, pervasive poverty, and increasing urbanization, which also surge drug consumption and drive the drug development process. Furthermore, new drug developments need to get regulated and stimulate the overall pharmacovigilance market.

Scope of the Report

Pharmacovigilance is the science and activities relating to the detection, assessment, understanding, and prevention of adverse effects or any other drug-related problems. The focus of pharmacovigilance is on ADR (adverse drug reactions) and drug toxicity. The pharmacovigilance market comprises of all types of adverse events reporting conducted during clinical trials in hospitals, pharmacies, and other healthcare sectors.

Key Market Trends

Pharmaceutical Companies are Expected to Hold the Highest Market Share in the End User Segment

In the end user segment of the pharmacovigilance market, pharmaceutical companies are believed to have the largest market size.

The role of pharmaceutical companies is to invest in the R&D of new compounds, have the commitment to bring a new drug to market to enhance the patients’ health and quality of life, strict governance to conduct clinical trials, product development activities as well as conduct relations with patients and healthcare professionals in accordance with ethical and legal principles. A major pharmaceutical company, such as Astra, has over 100 permanent, experienced staff in pharmacovigilance within its R&D organization in Sweden and the United Kingdom, and a similar number in local operating companies worldwide. This development has been driven by the increased recognition of the role of pharmacovigilance, the investigation, and marketing of a wider range of diverse medicinal products and more stringent and detailed regulatory requirements.

Such developments that are occurring in the pharmaceutical companies are helping the pharmacovigilance market grow.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for pharmacovigilance and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. Due to the shifting of high costs of in-house pharmacovigilance activities to CROs, the pharmacovigilance system in the United States is moving from a passive to a proactive role in the healthcare system. According to a 2017 publication in the Journal of American Medical Association, one out of three drugs in the United States may have the safety issues. Therefore, a need for modifying the current protocols for quick communication between healthcare providers and the FDA needs to be strengthened. Additionally, as more biosimilars would be available in the near future, accurately matching the adverse event is highly important. With that, the United States has a large market share of 56% in North America and is expected to register a growth rate of 12.3% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The pharmacovigilance market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, a few of the major players currently dominate the market. Companies like Accenture, IBM Corporation, Wipro, Cognizant, and Capgemini hold the substantial market share in the pharmacovigilance market.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Pharmacovigilance Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Pharmacovigilance.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Pharmacovigilance Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Pharmacovigilance procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Increasing Drug Consumption And Drug Development Rates4.2.2 Growing incidence rates of ADR and drug toxicity4.2.3 Increasing trend of outsourcing pharmacovigilance services4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 High risk associated with data security4.3.2 Lack of global regulatory harmonization and lack of data standardization for adverse event collection4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Clinical Trial Phase5.1.1 Preclinical5.1.2 Phase I5.1.3 Phase II5.1.4 Phase III5.1.5 Phase IV5.2 Service Provider5.2.1 In house5.2.2 Contract Outsourcing5.3 Type of Reporting5.3.1 Spontaneous Reporting5.3.2 Intensified ADR Reporting5.3.3 Targeted Spontaneous Reporting5.3.4 Cohort Event Monitoring5.3.5 EHR Mining5.4 End User5.4.1 Hospitals5.4.2 Pharmaceutical Companies5.4.3 Other End Users5.5 Geography5.5.1 North America5.5.1.1 US5.5.1.2 Canada5.5.1.3 Mexico5.5.2 Europe5.5.2.1 Germany5.5.2.2 UK5.5.2.3 France5.5.2.4 Italy5.5.2.5 Spain5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe5.5.3 Asia-Pacific5.5.3.1 China5.5.3.2 Japan5.5.3.3 India5.5.3.4 Australia5.5.3.5 South Korea5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.5.4 Middle East & Africa5.5.4.1 GCC5.5.4.2 South Africa5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.5.5 South America5.5.5.1 Brazil5.5.5.2 Argentina5.5.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Accenture6.1.2 Cognizant6.1.3 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings6.1.4 IBM Corporation6.1.5 ArisGlobal6.1.6 Foresight Group International AG6.1.7 ICON PLC6.1.8 Capgemini6.1.9 United BioSource Corporation6.1.10 Wipro Ltd6.1.11 BioClinica7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Caviar Market Share, Size Global Regional Overview, Opportunities, Trends, Global Growth,Impact of Covid-19 on Industry, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2025

