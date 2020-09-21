Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market 2020 Size,Share Industry Trends, Global Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market.

The Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The cardiac rhythm management devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, technological advancements, a rise in the use of ambulatory and home services for cardiac monitoring, and favorable reimbursement policies.

The increasing instance of cardiovascular disorders is one of the foremost factors driving the cardiac rhythm management devices market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, cardiovascular diseases account for more than 30% of deaths. Also, nearly 33.5 million people, globally, are suffering from atrial fibrillation (AFib), which is the most common type of serious arrhythmia. With the rise in the aging population in America and Europe, a number of patients suffering from heart rhythm disorders are likely to witness an increase and this is a cause for concern.

However, the therapeutic radiation used in cancer treatment can influence the operation of a patient with implantable cardiac rhythm devices. The implantable device technology uses complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) which are vulnerable to damage by the therapeutic doses of radiation, but it can vary according to the type of device in use. This factor is one of the major factors that limits the scope of using cardiac rhythm management devices, as the implants are highly sensitive and their malfunctioning may have serious consequences. On the other hand, the high cost of these devices with limited insurance coverage is limiting the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

Cardiac rhythm management is a part of electrophysiology, which is used to manage the functioning of the heart. The last decade has observed an ongoing evolution and the use of cardiac rhythm management devices, including cardiac resynchronization therapy, pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, and loop recorders. General practitioners (GP) are increasingly involved in the follow-up and management of patients with these devices.

Key Market Trends

Defibrillator is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Product Type

As per the American Heart Association (AHA), survival from cardiac arrest got doubled when bystanders used a publicly-available automated external defibrillator (AED) rather than just wait until emergency responders arrived. Bystanders used an AED in 18.8% of such cases. Cardiac arrest victims who received a shock from a publicly-available AED had far more chances of survival and being discharged from the hospital than those who did not, accounting for 66.5% versus 43%. Therefore, it has been estimated that about 1,700 lives are saved in the United States every year by bystanders using a defibrillator. This indicates that the usage of defibrillators has experienced a significant rise, globally, over the recent years.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to have the largest market share for cardiac rhythm management, due to the developed healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives, and rising incidence of arrhythmias demanding more cardiac implants. According to a report by the US CDC, more than 75,000 hospitalizations are attributed to atrial fibrillation. Also, it is highlighted that a large part of the American population suffers from atrial fibrillation. Therefore, it is expected to rise further in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is another region with high potential for this market, due to the rising healthcare expenditure by the government, the increasing the prevalence of cardiac disorders and the growing per capita income of the population in the South Asian countries.

Competitive Landscape

The cardiac rhythm management devices market is highly competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies like Abbott, Abiomed, Biotronik SE & Co KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic PPLC, SchillerAG, Shenzhen Mindray Biomedical Electronics Co. Ltd, and Zoll Medical Corporation, among others, hold the substantial market share in the cardiac rhythm management devices market.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders4.2.2 Technological Advancements4.2.3 Rise in the Use of Ambulatory and Home Servies for Cardiac Monitoring4.2.4 Favorable Reimbursement Policies4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Effects of Therapeutic Radiation on Implantable Cardiac Rhythm Devices4.3.2 High Cost of Devices4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Product5.1.1 Defibrillators5.1.1.1 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDS)5.1.1.1.1 Subcutaneous ICD (S-ICD)5.1.1.1.2 Transvenous ICD (T-ICD)5.1.1.2 External Defibrillators (ED)5.1.1.2.1 Manual External Defibrillators (MEDS)5.1.1.2.2 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDS)5.1.2 Pacemakers5.1.2.1 Implantable Pacemakers (ICPS)5.1.2.2 External Pacemakers5.1.3 Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices5.1.3.1 Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-D)5.1.3.2 Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers (CRT-P)5.2 Geography5.2.1 North America5.2.1.1 US5.2.1.2 Canada5.2.1.3 Mexico5.2.2 Europe5.2.2.1 Germany5.2.2.2 UK5.2.2.3 France5.2.2.4 Italy5.2.2.5 Spain5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe5.2.3 Asia-Pacific5.2.3.1 China5.2.3.2 Japan5.2.3.3 India5.2.3.4 Australia5.2.3.5 South Korea5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.2.4 Middle East & Africa5.2.4.1 GCC5.2.4.2 South Africa5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.2.5 South America5.2.5.1 Brazil5.2.5.2 Argentina5.2.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Abbott6.1.2 Abiomed6.1.3 Biotronik SE & Co KG6.1.4 Boston Scientific Corporation6.1.5 Koninklijke Philips NV6.1.6 LivaNova Plc6.1.7 Medtronic PLC6.1.8 SchillerAG6.1.9 Shenzhen Mindray Biomedical Electronics Co., Ltd6.1.10 Zoll Medical Corporation7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

