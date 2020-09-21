In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market 2020 Size,Share Global Growth Analysis, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the In-vitro Toxicology Testing market.

The In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The in-vitro toxicology testing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Factors that are driving market growth include the opposition to the use of animals in pre-clinical research, significant advancements in-vitro toxicology assays, and growing awareness regarding drug product safety.

In-vitro tests provide toxicity information in a cost-effective and timesaving manner. It is anticipated that rapid advances in biomedical sciences will result in the development of newer and advanced in-vitro test strategies for hazard characterization. Toxicity testing is slowly becoming proficient with various advanced technologies aiding the process. It is currently poised to take advantage of promising revolutions from the field of biotechnology. The applications of toxicity testing are set to increase with advances in biotechnology, resulting in a demand for the same in the market. The advances in toxicity testing practices, such as bioinformatics, computational toxicology, epigenetics, etc., hold the potential for a paradigm shift from whole-animal testing to in-vitro methods that evaluate changes in various processes, which use cell lines and other cellular components. A number of emerging fields and techniques are contributing major new insights for understanding biologic responses to chemicals in human tissues. These advances are expected to drive the growth of the in-vitro toxicology market during the forecast period.

However, the screening process is quite stringent for the approval of any healthcare molecule. Many molecules fail in the toxicity study stage and are barred from entering the market. In-vitro toxicology testing as an alternative to animal testing is by default always under the lens, as it is intended to replace a fully approved method for toxicity study (animal testing). This is because in-vitro toxicology testing has to match closely to the standards from in-vivo animal testing. Regulators, including the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has issued guidance with regard to in-vitro studies to be conducted during drug development. However, current regulatory guidance does not address specific study designs for in-vitro toxicity testing. The experimental procedures and documentation of data for in-vitro testing should be rigorous, reproducible, with specific analytical methods, along with documentation of assay procedures and results. Therefore, these stringent regulations are restraining the growth of the in-vitro toxicology testing market, globally. Other factors, such as incapability of in-vitro models to determine autoimmunity and immunostimulation, are also acting as major restraints for the market studied.

Scope of the Report

In-vitro toxicity testing is referred to as the method of scientifically analyzing the effects of lethal or toxic chemical materials either on mammalian cells or on cultured bacteria. In-vitro testing methods are performed mainly for the purpose of identifying potentially harmful chemicals and/or for confirming the deficiency of certain toxic properties in the initial stages of the development of possibly useful novel substances, including therapeutic drugs, agricultural chemicals, and even food additives.

Key Market Trends

Cell Culture is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Technology Type

Recent inventions and advances in human cell culture exposure, as well as test systems, have allowed the expansion and development of in-vitro assay systems, which are predictive, demonstrative and suitable for toxicity screening of a varied range of chemicals including nanomaterials and airborne materials. In-vitro toxicology involves using cells or tissues grown or maintained in a controlled laboratory environment to examine the toxic properties of various compounds and mixtures. This further enables one to examine the toxicity of xenobiotics at the basic level of the cell without involving the interplay of complex physiological systemic effects, which are often observed in entire organisms. However, definite cellular functions could be studied with primary cell cultures obtained from specific tissues such as the kidney or gills for ionic homeostasis, liver for xenobiotic biotransformation, and the nerve cells for neurotransmitter signaling effects.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Do So in the Forecast Period

Over the past few years, technical advancements and supportive government regulations have led to the rapid development of innovative, cost-effective testing for establishing drug, device, chemical and cosmetic safety, in North America. The significant increase in investment in instruments and the ongoing expansion of laboratory capabilities, across the region, currently, enable clients to establish toxicological profiles of medical devices, biopharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemicals. These investments include an expansion of the existing cell/tissue culture capabilities, flow cytometry, and mass spectrometry facilities, apart from the introduction of high throughput screening, automation, and multiplexing technologies for biomarker analysis.

Competitive Landscape

The in-vitro toxicology testing market is highly competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies, such as Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Covance, Eurofins Scientific, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others, hold a substantial market share in the market studied.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of In-vitro Toxicology Testing.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with In-vitro Toxicology Testing procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Opposition to the Usage of Animals in Pre-clinical Research4.2.2 Significant Advancements In-vitro Toxicology Assays4.2.3 Increasing Awareness Regarding Drug Product Safety4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Incapability of In-vitro Models to Determine Autoimmunity and Immunostimulation4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework for the In-vitro Tests4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Technology5.1.1 Cell Culture5.1.2 High Throughput5.1.3 Molecular Imaging5.1.4 OMICS5.2 By Method5.2.1 Cellular Assay5.2.2 Biochemical Assay5.2.3 In Silica5.2.4 Ex-vivo5.3 By Application5.3.1 Systemic Toxicology5.3.2 Dermal Toxicity5.3.3 Endorine Disruption5.3.4 Occular Toxicity5.3.5 Other Applications5.4 By End User5.4.1 Pharmaceutical Industry5.4.2 Cosmetics & Household Products5.4.3 Diagnostics5.4.4 Chemicals Industry5.4.5 Food Industry5.5 Geography5.5.1 North America5.5.1.1 US5.5.1.2 Canada5.5.1.3 Mexico5.5.2 Europe5.5.2.1 Germany5.5.2.2 UK5.5.2.3 France5.5.2.4 Italy5.5.2.5 Spain5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe5.5.3 Asia-Pacific5.5.3.1 China5.5.3.2 Japan5.5.3.3 India5.5.3.4 Australia5.5.3.5 South Korea5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.5.4 Middle East & Africa5.5.4.1 GCC5.5.4.2 South Africa5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.5.5 South America5.5.5.1 Brazil5.5.5.2 Argentina5.5.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories6.1.2 Agilent Technologies6.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories6.1.4 Covance6.1.5 Eurofins Scientific6.1.6 GE Healthcare6.1.7 Merck KGaA6.1.8 Promega Corporation6.1.9 Quest Diagnostics6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

