Taiwan Pet Food Market 2020 Size,Share Global Future Trend, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global Taiwan Pet Food Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Taiwan Pet Food market.

The Taiwan Pet Food Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The Taiwanese pet food market is estimated to be worth USD 310 million in the year 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.56%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). The market is characterized by high-quality awareness and preference, and the willingness of the consumer to pay for such products. Pets are increasingly seen as a symbol of affluence and this notion is a key driver in the eastern markets. This applies particularly in the case of large pets, as this also signals a large living space and maintenance capability. The market growth is largely dependent on the thinking shift toward commercial products from the leftovers and table scraps. The traditional trends of late marriages and rising single households also apply to Taiwan market and are major drivers for the market. Pet ownership is region specific in Taiwan and is mostly centered on the capital city of Taipei. The highly-populated central and southern cities of Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung are the next major destinations with developing economies and consumer capabilities. The Taiwanese markets are heavily leveraged over the marketing capability of manufacturers, with well-planned promotional campaigning giving consistent results.

Scope of the Report

The Taiwanese pet food market consists of two main groups namely, foreign-owned and local companies. Foreign companies account for major chunk of the market, with few local Taiwanese’s companies that account for 30% of the market share. Products from the United States, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand are easily available, due to the increase in the e-commerce industry of Taiwan.The report contains an analysis on various parameters of the Taiwanese pet food market. The study includes various kinds of food given to pets, like cats, dogs, birds, etc., in Taiwan.The market has been segmented based on the type of animal, product, ingredient, pricing, and sales channel. The study involves analysis of pet food and market demand.

Key Market Trends

Taiwan Pet Food Market is segmented by Product into Dry Pet Food

The dry pet food segment of the market studied was valued at USD 128.85 million in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 149.81 million by 2024, projecting to register a CAGR of 3.56%, during the forecast period.The growth of the segment can be attributed to the fact that these are pocket- and user-friendly options that are also easy to store, as they can be left out in open without worries amidst the busy schedules of owners. Along with providing nutrition, some of the specially formulated dry pet foods are used for cleaning teeth. This feature helps dry pet food capture more market share, than liquid pet food. Dry pet food is majorly used for dogs and cats, as dogs are becoming symbols of affluence, in Taiwan. By product, the dry pet food segment accounts for about 80% of the market share. The major players of the dry pet food segment are – Vegepet, Benefit, and Taiwan DoggyMan Trading Co. Ltd.

Taiwan Pet Food Market is segmented by Animal Type into Dogs

Taiwan has more than 1.8 millions dogs. Among them, more than 17.6% of dogs were owned by households. With an increase in pet adoption rate and single-income population, an immense growth has been observed in the adoption of dogs as pets. 60% of the total dog population is small breed and senior dogs account for 30% of the total. With the help of the Animal Protection Act, Taiwan has created many animal shelters and adoption systems for the welfare of dogs. Taiwan imports huge amounts of dog pet food, as most dogs in the country consume pet food. The trend has changed from feeding dogs with leftovers and table scraps to branded pet food. Few owners cook food in their own homes with ingredients like dry fruits and vegetables for their dogs, whereas few feed their dogs with commercially available pet food.

Competitive Landscape

In the market studied, companies are investing heavily to develop new products and collaborating and acquiring other multinationals companies. This factor is expected to increase their market shares and strengthen R&D activities. Owing to the presence of a considerable number of multinational and domestic producers in the market studied, it is fragmented and highly competitive.The multinationals companies, such as Colgate Palmolive (Hill’s Pet Nutrition), Mars Inc., Nestle Purina, etc., are the largest companies in Taiwan, and occupy around 58% of the market share.The Taiwanese companies, like Uni-President Enterprise Corp. and Fwusow Industry Co. Ltd, occupy around 22% of the market share, after large multinationals.

