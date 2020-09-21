Dietary Supplements Market 2020 Size,Share Global Production, Business Growth, Industry Revenue, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2024

Global Dietary Supplements Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Dietary Supplements Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Dietary Supplements market.

The Dietary Supplements Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The dietary supplements market (henceforth, referred to as market studied) was valued at USD 101.38 billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 6.9%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). The dietary supplements market is preliminarily driven by the paradigm shift toward preventive health management practices, amid rising healthcare costs and increasing burden of lifestyle diseases. Digitization in retail is expected to boost the future growth of dietary supplements. Moreover, the popularity of herbal supplements is also expected to drive the market growth in the future. Based on product type, the vitamin segment is steadily growing, whereas the fatty acid segment represents the fastest growing supplement segment due to the popularity of omega-3-based supplements. In the end user segment, the infant and children sub-segments are the fastest growing end-user segments as companies have increased their supplement portfolio based on the high demand for infant formulae. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the dietary supplements market, driven by major investment opportunities especially for herbal and Ayurveda extract-based products.

Scope of the Report

Dietary supplements are majorly consumed with a prime intention to enhance the intake of essential nutritional components in the human body. Dietary supplements market covers the knowledge of aggressive analysis, geographical regions, and manufacturers of dietary supplement.

Key Market Trends

Rising Healthcare Cost and Focus on Preventive Health Management

The global marketplace has witnessed a paradigm shift from curative practices to preventive management in healthcare, making it a prime growth factor for the market studied. Healthcare as an industry contributes extensively to the overall economy. Emphasis on care management, focus on paying for value, and rising general inflation are major factors influencing the healthcare cost. Population in the United States, Europe, and Japan is aging, prompting consumers to seek a variety of dietary supplements for maintaining and enhancing the overall health and well being. The healthcare cost is substantially high in emerging economies due to higher per-capita out-of-pocket spending on healthcare, amid the burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases. Such trends have prompted consumers to opt for dietary supplements. The growing importance of health as a lifestyle choice has attracted many companies to enter into the vitamin, mineral, and botanical segments of the market studied. Thus, the intense focus on the preventive healthcare system, coupled with robust endorsements and marketing efforts of lifestyle enhancement products, is driving the market studied.

Asia- Pacific Dominate the Global Market

The Asia – Pacific dietary supplements market has witnessed rapid growth in both developed and developing countries. Demand for supplements in countries like India, China, and Japan has increased in recent years, owing to the considerable presence of the aging population in such developing countries. Supplements are most in demand, owing to their various health benefits. The dietary supplements market in the region is anticipated to offer major investment opportunities, especially for herbal and Ayurveda extract-based products. This is because of the ample availability of raw materials in India and Southeast Asian countries.

Competitive Landscape

The dietary supplements market faces high competition, which is held by the leading players, including Pfizer, Sanofi, Herbalife, Glanbia Nutritionals, Abbott, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Reckitt Benckiser, and Merck. The supplements market has a wide scope, considering the existing companies. With prevalent FDA regulations, the leading players have an upper edge and continue to dominate the market. Also, the major global players have the geographical reach and also high brand awareness among consumers, which gives them an upper hand. The North American dietary supplement market is fragmented and consequently, witnesses high competition. Herbalife, Amway, and Farmacias Similares SA de CV are the leading players.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Dietary Supplements Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Dietary Supplements.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Dietary Supplements Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Dietary Supplements procedures.

Some Major Points from Toc :-

