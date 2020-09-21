Health and Fitness Club Market 2020 Size,Share Global Industry Key Tactics, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2024

Global Health and Fitness Club Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Health and Fitness Club Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Health and Fitness Club market.

The Health and Fitness Club Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The health and fitness club market was valued at USD 94.30 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 147.11 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Consumers are willing to spend more on health and fitness club, with health aspect playing as a key role to drive the market growth across the world. The rising number of health clubs and gym with personal training and latest fitness equipment is attracting consumers to join the health and fitness clubs, which is likely to influence the market growth in upcoming years. Increasing equipment and facility spaces in fitness clubs, such as hot yoga studios, high altitude training rooms, metabolic testing equipment, medical exercise areas, and day spas are gaining popularity among the consumers, which is further supporting the market growth. Attractive membership fees offered by fitness clubs, increasing spending on marketing and advertisement, are helping the health and fitness clubs to generate more revenue.

Scope of the Report

The health and fitness club market report offers key insights into the latest developments. Based on the service type, the market is further segmented into membership fees, total admission fees, and personal training and instruction services. The geographical segmentation offers holistic, as well as specific market sentiments of every region around the world, along with their representative countries.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Inclination Toward Health Clubs for Fitness

Globally, increased consumption of unhealthy food and sugar is causing obesity, which leads to diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. The rise in awareness among millennials has resulted in an increase in expenditure on healthy lifestyle and fitness activities, which is encouraging them to join fitness clubs. Moreover, Gen X is more likely to be the consumer of health clubs than any other demographic, so health clubs are focusing to keep this consumer segment engaged, and continuing to invest in their gym and health memberships by offering personalized service offerings. Due to intense competition in the market, key players are trying to distinguish their service offerings by providing a unique value proposition and benefits to survive in the highly competitive environment, which is encouraging more people to join the fitness and health clubs.

North America Dominates the Global Market

The US health and fitness club market was valued at USD 31.81 billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period. Rising health awareness and increasing obesity among consumers in the United States are likely to support the market growth in the region. The number of adults aged from 20 to 64, who are the largest gym-going demographic, has increased, spurring demand for gym memberships in the recent past. As a result, many baby boomers are expected to sign up for health club memberships, as they become more health conscious with age. Most multipurpose health/fitness facilities offer a wide variety of specialty exercise services, equipment, and programs designed to encourage people of all ages and fitness levels to participate in a regular exercise that drives the health and fitness club market in the United States. Some examples are LA Fitness Irvine and Life Time Fitness Chanhassen, MN, and many more.

Competitive Landscape

The most active companies in the market include key players, such as by LA Fitness International LLC, Planet Fitness, LTF Holdings Inc., 24 hour Fitness, and Gold’s Gym International. LA Fitness International LLC is one of the most active companies, with numerous brands offering a broad range of services, across the world. Moreover, the company has adopted strategic acquisition as the key strategy to increase its geographical presence and customer base. Town Sports International Holdings Inc., Chelsea Piers, EXOS, UFC Gyms, Crunch Fitness, Goodlife Fitness, and Self Esteem Brands LLC, etc. are some of the other active players operating in the health and fitness club market.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Health and Fitness Club Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Health and Fitness Club.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Health and Fitness Club Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Health and Fitness Club procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Dairy Processing Equipments Market Share, Size Global Regional Analysis, Key Findings, Industry Demand, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2025

