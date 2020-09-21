Fragrances and Perfumes Market 2020 Size,Share Global Key Trends, Industry Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

Global Fragrances and Perfumes Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Fragrances and Perfumes Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Fragrances and Perfumes market.

The Fragrances and Perfumes Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The fragrances and perfumes market was valued at USD 52.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to be worth USD 72.3 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. Key players in the market studied are focusing on developing natural fragrances, primarily due to the rising concerns regarding an issue related to synthetic fragrances, such as allergies and toxins. For instance, LUXE brand is positioning itself as a natural fragrance brand and is collaborating with celebrities for product endorsement. Increasing consumer expenditure on personal care products and rising awareness regarding the therapeutic benefits associated with fragrance are driving the market’s growth. The growing popularity of perfumes and increasing demand for higher fragrance concentration are driving the sales of parfums (pure perfume), which have 15% to 40% fragrance concentration.

Scope of the Report

Fragrances and perfumes have improved the grooming habits of individuals and have become important products of day-to-day life. Perfume and fragrance products are used to relieve unpleasant body smell produced due to sweating.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Expenditure on Advertisement and Promotion

R&D and advertisements are driving the growth of the market studied. Key players are investing in these factors, in order to influence the consumer purchase decisions. The rising influence of social media and celebrity endorsement is impacting the advertisement strategies adopted by key market players. Key market players are heavily investing in advertisement and promotion, in order to attract consumers on the digital platform. For instance, L’Oréal developed a tool known as the dubbed cockpit, which measures the ROI and productivity of its media investments in real time. This enables better decision-making while formulating performance strategies. In 2017, L’Oreal spent USD 9.16 billion on advertisement and promotional activities, an increase of 4.91%, during the period between 2014 to 2017.

Asia Pacific Has the Largest Market Revenue

With increasing disposable income, more local consumers pursue quality products, especially young consumers, which are increasingly crucial for improved consumption. This shows a shift from mass to premium fragrances. Perfumes and fragrances play an increasingly important role in the growth of luxury brands, especially in China, driven by emerging middle-class consumers and millennials who pursue high-end lifestyles. Premium women’s fragrances remained as the most important type, within fragrances and perfume in India. This sector is expected to grow in the forecasted period. With the introduction of perfumes with synthetic ingredients, other products (such as attars) are facing tough competition. This synthetic perfumes segment takes over a major market share.

Competitive Landscape

The fragrances and perfumes market is a highly fragmented market and comprises of international and regional competitors. Coty Inc., L’Oreal, LVMH, and Estée Lauder dominate the market with the help of major strategies, namely acquisitions, expansions, and product launches. The rest of the market is occupied by small players, who are specific in manufacturing various personal care and cosmetics products. Companies compete on different factors, including product offerings, price, ingredients, and marketing activities, in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Key players are focussing on the online distribution channels for the online marketing and branding of their products to attract more customers. Some of the other prominent players in the market are Shiseido Co., Ltd, Revlon Inc., Chanel SA, Hermès International SA, and Avon Products Inc.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Fragrances and Perfumes Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Fragrances and Perfumes.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Fragrances and Perfumes Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Fragrances and Perfumes procedures.

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Drivers4.2 Market Restraints4.3 Porter Five Forces Framework4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services4.3.5 Degree of Competition5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Product5.1.1 Parfum or de Parfum5.1.2 Eau de Parfum (EDP)5.1.3 Eau de Toilette (EDT)5.1.4 Eau de Cologne (EDC)5.1.5 Other Product Types5.2 Consumer Group5.2.1 Men5.2.2 Women5.2.3 Unisex5.3 Category5.3.1 Natural5.3.2 Synthetic5.4 Distribution Channel5.4.1 Offline Retail Stores5.4.2 Online Retail Stores5.5 Geography5.5.1 North America5.5.1.1 United States5.5.1.2 Canada5.5.1.3 Mexico5.5.1.4 Rest of North America5.5.2 Europe5.5.2.1 Germany5.5.2.2 United Kingdom5.5.2.3 France5.5.2.4 Russia5.5.2.5 Italy5.5.2.6 Spain5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe5.5.3 Asia – Pacific5.5.3.1 China5.5.3.2 India5.5.3.3 Japan5.5.3.4 Australia5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific5.5.4 South America5.5.4.1 Brazil5.5.4.2 Argentina5.5.4.3 Rest of South America5.5.5 Middle East & Africa5.5.5.1 South Africa5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa6 Competitive Landscape6.1 Most Adopted Strategies6.2 Market Share Analysis6.3 Company Profiles6.3.1 Coty Inc.6.3.2 Shiseido Company Limited6.3.3 L’Oral SA6.3.4 LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE6.3.5 Revlon Inc.6.3.6 Avon Products Inc.6.3.7 Abdul Samad Al Qurashi6.3.8 Herms International SA6.3.9 Este Lauder Companies Inc.6.3.10 Oriflame Holding AG6.3.11 Inter Parfums Inc.6.3.12 PDC Brands7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Cpv Solar Market Share, Size Global Industry Demand, Future Growth, Regional Trend,Impact of Covid-19 on Industry, Leading Players Updates, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2025

