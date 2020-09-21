Coal Tar Pitch Market Size, Share And Major Industry Players Forecast 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The rising awareness about green energy sources across the world is transforming the energy and power industry. The trend of green energy is emerging on account of increasing environmental pollution from traditional energy resources. Governments are playing a significant role on conducting awareness programs about clean energy. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Coal Tar Pitch“ Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Type (Aluminum Grade, Graphite Grade, Special Grade), By Form (Solid, Liquid), By Application (Graphite Electrode, Carbon Electrode, Roofing & Paving, Paint & Coatings, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2026” published the above information.

Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed evaluation of the global market by analyzing the factors driving the market. Besides this, it also discusses some of the economic trends prevailing in the energy and power industry. These trends are analyzed in the report to see an overall impact on the global market.

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Type

Aluminum Grade

Graphite Grade

Special Grade

2. By Form

Solid

Liquid

3. By Application

Graphite Electrode

Carbon Electrode

Roofing & Paving

Paint & Coatings

Others

4. By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Market Driver – Growth of automotive sector

Key Market Restraint – Environmental concerns

Increasing use of smart grids and smart metering are likely to help for the better management of power services. Better infrastructural facilities are also expected to encourage growth in the market.

The increased spending on oil and gas across the world is another factor likely to drive the Coal Tar Pitch Market. Rising investments in energy efficiency projects backed by governments may also stimulate growth in the market. The penetration of renewable sources is increasing, fueling demand for energy and which is expected to drive the Coal Tar Pitch Market.

Top Players Overview:

Himadri Speciality Chemicals

Rain Carbon Inc

Industrial Química del Nalón S.A

Koppers Inc.

DEZA Bilbaína de Alquitranes

A. (BASA)

Nagreeka Hydrocarbons (P) Ltd

Neptune Hydrocarbons Mfg. Pvt. Ltd.

Ruters Group

DEZA

Tar Allaince AM

Daw Bytom

Handan Qifeng Carbon Co. Ltd.

The information used is derived from various primary and secondary sources. It also throws light on some of the major players operating in the market. The report studies profiles of these leading companies and their share in the market. It provides insights on some of the strategies adopted by these companies to survive competition and maintain their stronghold.

Major Table of Content For Coal Tar Pitch Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Coal Tar Pitch Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Coal Tar Pitch Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Coal Tar Pitch Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Middle East and Africa Coal Tar Pitch Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Coal Tar Pitch Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

