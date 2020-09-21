Atomic Force Microscope Market, Drivers, Analysis, Share, Growth, and Trends & Forecast to 2026: Bruker Corporation, JPK Instruments, NT-MDT, Keysight Technologies

Atomic Force Microscope Market report offers detailed perceptions on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. This Atomic Force Microscope market report enhanced on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures like ( Bruker Corporation, JPK Instruments, NT-MDT, Keysight Technologies, Park Systems, Witec, Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments), Nanonics Imaging, Nanosurf, Hitachi High-Technologies, Anasys Instruments, RHK Technology, A.P.E. Research ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Capacity, Production, Cost, Revenue and Contact Information. In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this Atomic Force Microscope market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and Atomic Force Microscope industry geography segment.

Scope of Atomic Force Microscope Market: This report studies the global Atomic Force Microscope market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Atomic Force Microscope market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Atomic-force microscopy (AFM) or scanning-force Microscopy (SFM) is a very-high-resolution type of scanning probe microscopy (SPM), with demonstrated resolution on the order of fractions of a nanometer, more than 1000 times better than the optical diffraction limit.

AFM provides a 3D profile of the surface on a nanoscale, by measuring forces between a sharp probe (<10 nm) and surface at very short distance (0.2-10 nm probe-sample separation). The probe is supported on a flexible cantilever. The AFM tip gently touches the surface and records the small force between the probe and the surface.

Atomic force microscopy is arguably the most versatile and powerful microscopy technology for studying samples at nanoscale. It is versatile because an atomic force microscope can not only image in three-dimensional topography, but it also provides various types of surface measurements to the needs of scientists and engineers. It is powerful because an AFM can generate images at atomic resolution with angstrom scale resolution height information, with minimum sample preparation.

The main markets for AFM are academia, research labs and the semiconductors and electronics sector, with growing markets in biology and the life sciences and nanotechnology and nanomaterials research. In semiconductors, the measurement and manipulation of nanomaterials becomes increasingly challenging as the continuous shrinking of dimensions requires higher lateral resolution. The AFM has become a standard and widely spread instrument for characterizing such nanoscale devices and can be found in most of todays research and development areas.

Increasing government and corporate funding in life sciences and nanotechnology is predominantly driving the microscopy market. Furthermore, technological advances that enhance ease of usage, automation, better quality imaging, faster and better analysis have also had a huge positive impact on the market.

However, the characterization of three dimensional high-aspect ratio and sidewall structures can prove problematic. And there are other microscopes can be used to replace AFM, like SNOM (Near-field scanning optical microscopy).

In 2017, the global Atomic Force Microscope market size was 320 million US$ and it is expected to reach 400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2018-2025.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⦿ Research Grade AFM

⦿ Industrial Grade AFM

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Atomic Force Microscope for each application, including-

⦿ Life Sciences and Biology

⦿ Semiconductors and Electronics

⦿ Nanomaterials Science

⦿ Other

Atomic Force Microscope Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Highlights Of Atomic Force Microscope Market Report Include:

☑ Competitors Analysis – during this section, numerous Atomic Force Microscope Market trade leading players are studied with relation to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

☑ Manufacture Analysis – Production of the Atomic Force Microscope market is analyzed with relation to totally different regions, varieties and applications. Here, value analysis of assorted Atomic Force Microscope Market key players is additionally coated.

☑ Resource and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies provide and consumption for the Atomic Force Microscope Market. This half additionally sheds light-weight on the gap between provide and consumption. Import and export figures also are given during this half of Atomic Force Microscope market.

☑ Sales and Revenue Analysis – each, sales and revenue are studied for the various regions of the Atomic Force Microscope Market. Another major facet, price that plays a crucial half within the revenue generation is additionally assessed during this section for the varied regions.

☑ Other analyses – with the exception of the knowledge, trade and distribution analysis for the Atomic Force Microscope Market, contact data of major makers, suppliers and key shoppers also are given.

