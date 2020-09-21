Respiratory Humidifying Equipment Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast By 360 Market Updates

Respiratory Humidifying Equipment report provides AN comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business outline and business strategy. It conjointly endows with amount of production, Respiratory Humidifying Equipment future demand, needed staple, and also the cash health of the organization.

Respiratory humidification is a process of warming, purification, and humidification of the respiratory gas artificially. The lung tissues start getting damaged due to dryness of the organs when the natural humidification fails. Thus, respiratory humidification is carried out for mechanically ventilated patients. An artificial respiration causes the epithelial mucus layer to become more viscous in a short time, impairing the ciliary function inside the nose. Thus to prevent such complications, the loss of heat and moisture are compensated by the humidification process. The humid air is provided to the nasal mucosa at 37 degrees Celsius (room temperature), with adjusted 100% relative humidity to maintain mucociliary clearance for long time.

, Respiratory humidifiers are used to heat and humidify the air of patients whose breathing is assisted by a ventilator in Intensive Care Units (ICU). The air must be conditioned to 37°C and at least 90% relative humidity. Over-humidification or under-humidification can lead to blocked airways, lung damage and infection.

Respiratory humidifiers find application in healthcare systems in supplying warm moisture along with breathing gases to patients, especially pediatric patients and infants. This is necessary because the natural process of heating the inspired gas by the nasal mucosa during normal breathing is not achieved when providing respiratory support to patients with nasal cannula or mechanical ventilation. Hence, medical humidifiers, which are high flow, temperature-controlled devices, are used.

The global market for humidifier devices has been experiencing a steady upswing because of their usefulness in reducing the need invasive therapy and other complicated interventions in patients. Such devices are particularly helpful for ventilated, dehydrated, and immobile patients, and also patients with newly formed tracheostomies and those receiving high flow of oxygen. Going forward too, the market will continue to expand on account of the rising awareness about their benefits and their ease of use in patients of all ages.

The Global Respiratory Humidifying Equipment market is valued at 690 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1260 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Respiratory Humidifying Equipment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Teleflex Incorporated

Intersurgical

Flexicare Medical Limited

Vapotherm

WILAmed

Hamilton Medical

Armstrong Medical

Pacific Medico

Breas

BioCare

Besmed Health Business

Hospital

Adults