Rotary Valve Actuator Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by By 360 Market Updates

A rotary actuator is an actuator that produces a rotary motion or torque. The simplest actuator is purely mechanical, where linear motion in one direction gives rise to rotation. The most common actuators though are electrically powered. Other actuators may be powered by pneumatic or hydraulic power, or may use energy stored internally through springs.

, The motion produced by an actuator may be either continuous rotation, as for an electric motor, or movement to a fixed angular position as for servomotors and stepper motors. A further form, the torque motor, does not necessarily produce any rotation but merely generates a precise torque which then either causes rotation, or is balanced by some opposing torque.

The Rotary Valve Actuator market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW). The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead The Rotary Valve Actuator market in 2017, and the region is expected to be a driver of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in the coming years. IoT has been a focus area in emerging economies, such as India and China. The Indian government, for instance, has been pursuing its ‘Digital India’ initiative with a massive push towards IoT. This includes the establishment of smart cities and IoT-specific centers of excellence.

The significant investments incurred in the development of different types of Rotary Valve Actuator is a major factor restraining the growth of The Rotary Valve Actuator market across the globe. Significant investments are required at different stages of the value chain of the actuator industry (especially in R&D, manufacturing, system integration, and assembly stages).

The Rotary Valve Actuator market was valued at 1250 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1460 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rotary Valve Actuator.

List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Rotary Valve Actuator market forecast (2020 – 2025): –

Honeywell

Rotork

Siemens

AUMA

Emerson

Danfoss

SAMSON

OMEGA

Christian Bürkert

HKS

REXA

Exlar

The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to determine market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to unique tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the presentation of industries. On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Electric

The Rotary Valve Actuator Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Chemical and Petrochemical

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Water and Waste Water Treatment