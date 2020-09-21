Craft Soda Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to By 360 Market Updates

A collective analysis on ‘Craft Soda market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.

Craft soda, also known as specialty, small-batch, or artisanal soda, is a kind of soda drink brewed in small batches and contain natural ingredients, including natural sweeteners like pure cane sugar, stevia, and honey.

, Craft sodas can cost three times as much as a traditional one and they often are in four packs, rather than six- or 12-packs. For instance, a four-pack of 12-ounce glass bottles of Dry Sparkling, a juniper-flavored soda, costs $5.99, for example, and contain less soda than a regular carbonated beverage. With traditional colas and other soft drinks under attack by nutritionists, craft soft drinks — also known as artisanal, specialty or small-batch soda — are capturing share by hyping premium and natural ingredients, creative flavors, limited runs, unusual packaging or their local roots.

North America is the biggest production areas for Craft Soda, taking over 94.97% market share in 2017 (based on output volume), Europe followed the second, with about 4.10% market share. The Consumption market is also concentrated in North America and Europe for now, while sales of Craft Soda in Asia countries may see significant growth in the future.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position. Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on relatively direct selling business.

The Global Craft Soda market is valued at 600 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 890 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Craft Soda market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Pepsi

Jones Soda Co

Reed’s

Inc.

Appalachian Brewing Co

Boylan Bottling Co

SIPP eco beverage co. Inc.

Crooked Beverage Co.

JustCraft Soda

Gus

Q Drinks

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Natural Craft Soda

Organic Craft Soda The Craft Soda Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Teenagers

Young Adults