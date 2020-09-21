Water Pump Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast By 360 Market Updates

“Global Water Pump Market size”2020 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Water Pump Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast.

This report studies The Water Pumps market. Water Pump is a device that moves fluids by mechanical action. Pumps operate by some mechanism (typically reciprocating or rotary), and consume energy to perform mechanical work by moving the fluid. Pumps operate via many energy sources, including manual operation, electricity, engines, or wind power, come in many sizes, from microscopic for use in medical applications to large industrial pumps.

The global average price of Water Pumps is in the decreasing trend, from 318 USD/Unit in 2013 to 292 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Water Pumps includes Centrifugal Pump, Diaphragm Pump, Reciprocating Pump and Rotary Pump. The proportion of Centrifugal Pump in 2017 is about 76.65%.

China is the largest supplier of Water Pumps, with a production market share nearly 26.77% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Water Pumps, enjoying production market share nearly 21.31% in 2017.

The Water Pump market was valued at 74900 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 74300 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of -0.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Water Pump.

Grundfos

Flowserve

Xylem

KSB

Ebara

Sulzer

Pentair

WILO

Shanghai Kaiquan

East Pump

LianCheng Group

CNP

DBP

SHIMGE

Danai Pumps

Goulds Pumps

Centrifugal Pump

Diaphragm Pump

Reciprocating Pump

Rotary Pump

Industrial

Household

Agricultural

Municipal