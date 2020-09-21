Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from By 360 Market Updates

360 Market Updates adds Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market 2020 report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

Whole grains contain the entire grain seed of a plant and are rich in dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The difference between refined grains (such as refined wheat, white flour, and white rice) and whole grains (such as whole-wheat flour, barley, cornmeal, oats, and popcorn) is that a whole grain still contains the nutrient rich germ and the fiber rich bran. Refined grains go through a milling process that removes the bran and the germ, which eliminates most nutrients.

, Fiber is a substance found in plants. Dietary fiber is found in fruits, vegetables, and grains. High fiber foods in this report contains legumes, nuts and seeds based foods and etc.

, One of the major drivers for this market is the health benefits of whole grain and high fiber foods. Whole grain foods consist of all essential nutrients such as phytochemicals, fiber, selenium, potassium and magnesium. With several studies corroborating the health risks posed by excessive consumption of processed foods, consumers are increasingly including higher quantities of whole grain and fiber into their regular diet. Also growing awareness regarding health benefits offered by whole grains is encouraging the shift toward these foods. High fiber foods are also gaining from research studies highlighting the effectiveness of these foods in preventing and curing certain gastro-intestinal diseases and conditions.

, Urbanization has prompted extensive changes in the ways of life and dietary habits of people across the globe. Obesity is a major concern in developed nations like the US, where a substantial portion of the population has the condition. In order to decrease the rising occurrences of such diseases, people have started adopting healthy lifestyles. In line with this, consumers in the US are becoming more conscious about their health and fitness, and paying more attention to the nutritional content of the foods they consume. The health-conscious population base demands foods which have the optimal combination of essential nutrients. As such, the demand for whole grain foods is increasing owing to their high fiber content.

Major players in the market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included the research of the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; whereas, primary research included extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs and marketing executives. The percentage splits, market shares, growth rate and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through using secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from QYResearch and presented in this report.

The Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods market forecast (2020 – 2025): –

Cargill

General Mills

Nestlé S.A.

Pepsico

Kellogg

Mondelez International

Flower Foods

Bob’s Red Mill

Food for Life

Grupo Bimbo

Campbell

Aunt Millie

Aryzta

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Baked Foods

Cereals

Flours

Seeds & Nuts

The Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods market for each application, including: –

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Online/e-Commerce