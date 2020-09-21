CNC Machine Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis and Forecast Analysis Research By 360 Market Updates

A collective analysis on ‘CNC Machine market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.

CNC Machining is a process used in the manufacturing sector that involves the use of computers to control machine tools. Tools that can be controlled in this manner include lathes, mills, routers and grinders, and so on.

In the year from 2009-2010, with the economic recovery from global financial crisis, the CNC machine industry have an explosive growth both in the production and consumption field. In the next years, with the stable economic growth, this industry maintains developing stably.

Global market shows a high concentration in the production of CNC machine by countries, especially in the high-performance field. The core technology of high-performance is hold in several developed countries like Germany, Japan, US and so on. The emerging countries play an important role in the manufacturing of the low-end product series.

As a growing industry, investors are optimism on this industry. In the future, more and more investors will enter into this industry. For the existing companies, to invest much more on R&D and keep continuous innovation to enhance competitiveness is the development trend.

The CNC Machine market was valued at 32200 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 28800 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of -1.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for CNC Machine.

Yamazaki Mazak

DMG Mori Seiki

TRUMPF

AMADA

Okuma Corporation

MAG

JTEKT Corporation

Schuler

GF Machining Solutions

Haas Automation

Emag

Hyundai WIA

Doosan Infracore

Makino

INDEX

Bystronic

Körber Schleifring

Gleason

KOMATSU NTC

GROB

Hurco

HERMLE

Hardinge Group

Chiron

TORNOS

Schutte

NAGEL

MHI

SAMAG

SMTCL

Qinchuan

KMTCL

DMTG

HDCNC

Yunnan Xiyi

Shandong FIN

Yuhuan CNC

Qinghai Huading

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

CNC Lathe

CNC Milling Machine

CNC Grinding machine

The CNC Machine Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts. For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of CNC Machine market for each application, including: –

Machinery manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace & defense