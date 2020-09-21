Evaporated Milk Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data: Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors By 360 Market Updates

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the Evaporated Milk market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc. The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail. Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application is given and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

Evaporated milk, known in some countries as unsweetened condensed milk, is a shelf-stable canned milk product with about 60% of the water removed from fresh milk.

, Evaporated milk can be made from whole milk or skim milk. In either case, the milk is homogenized and then the water is removed by gently heating it. The evaporated milk product is sealed in cans which are then heated to kill any bacteria in the milk. Thus evaporated milk is actually sterile, which, combined with the fact that it is stored in airtight cans, gives it an extremely long shelf life.

In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 47.14% of the global consumption volume in total.

Evaporated milk has two types, which include skimmed evaporated milk and whole evaporated milk. And each type has different application people and places relatively. Whole evaporated milk is purchased primarily by the confectionery industry while skimmed evaporated milk is commonly used as a source of milk solids in dairy applications and in the manufacture of ice cream, frozen yogurt and other frozen desserts. With nutrition value of evaporated milk, the downstream application industries will need more evaporated milk products. So, evaporated milk has a huge market potential in the future, especially in South America and Asia-Pacific.

The major raw material for evaporated milk is milk. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of evaporated milk. The production cost of evaporated milk is also an important factor which could impact the price of evaporated milk.

The Global Evaporated Milk market is valued at 8210 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 9040 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Evaporated Milk market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Evaporated Milk market forecast (2020 – 2025): –

Nestle

Arla

Fraser and Neave

Friesland Campina

Marigold

DMK GROUP

Eagle Family Foods

O-AT-KA Milk Products

Holland Dairy Foods

GLORIA

Alokozay Group

DANA Dairy

Delta Food Industries FZC

Yotsuba Milk Products

Nutricima

Senel Bv

Zhejiang Panda Dairy

Envictus

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Skimmed Evaporated Milk

Whole Evaporated Milk

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Evaporated Milk market for each application, including:

Infant Food

Dairy products

Bakeries

Confectionery