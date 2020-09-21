SAR Measurement Systems Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Growth, Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report By 360 Market Updates

360 Market Updates adds Global SAR Measurement Systems Market 2020 report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

Specific absorption rate (SAR) Measurement System is designed to measure electromagnetic fields and calculated SAR over a customer-specified frequency range.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in SAR Measurement System market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for SAR Measurement System in 2017.

In the industry, SPEAG profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Microwave Vision Group and ART-Fi ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 48.67%, 32.12% and 11.63% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of SAR Measurement System, including Traditional SAR Measurement System and Fast SAR Measurement System. And Traditional SAR Measurement System is the main type for SAR Measurement System, and the Traditional SAR Measurement System reached a sales volume of approximately 80 Unit in 2017, with 57.14% of global sales volume.

The SAR Measurement Systems market was valued at 40 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 47 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for SAR Measurement Systems.

SPEAG

Microwave Vision Group

ART-Fi

IndexSAR

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Traditional SAR Measurement System

Traditional SAR Measurement System

Fast SAR Measurement System

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of SAR Measurement Systems market for each application, including: –

Test Labs

Wireless Companies