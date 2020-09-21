Hepatitis A Vaccine Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast By 360 Market Updates

Hepatitis A Vaccine Market provides AN in-depth statement on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise knowledge, region-wise knowledge, and country-wise knowledge are offered within the full study.

Hepatitis A vaccine is a vaccine which is against the hepatitis A virus. The Hepatitis A vaccine is available for long-term prevention of HAV infection, Minimum age for HAV vaccination is 1 year.

, Two types of HAV vaccines are currently available internationally:, , 1. Formaldehyde-inactivated vaccines: Inactivated HAV vaccines are used in most countries. Monovalent inactivated HAV vaccines are available in paediatric dose (0.5 ml) for children aged 1 year to 15 years, and in adult dose (1 ml).

, 2. Live attenuated vaccines (based on H2 or LA-1 HAV strains): These vaccines are manufactured and used mainly in China and sporadically in the private sector in India.

The classification of Hepatitis A Vaccine includes Inactivated Vaccine, Live Attenuated Vaccine, and the sales proportion of Inactivated Vaccine in 2017 is about 70.8%, and the proportion is increasing trend from 2013 to 2018.

Inactivated vaccines: Inactivated HAV vaccines are used in most countries. Monovalent inactivated HAV vaccines are available in paediatric dose (0.5 ml) for children aged 1 year to 15 years, and in adult dose (1 ml).

The Global Hepatitis A Vaccine market is valued at 650 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 760 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Hepatitis A Vaccine market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Hepatitis A Vaccine market forecast (2020 – 2025): –

GSK

Merck

Sanofi

Sinovac

Zhejiang Pukang

Changchun Institute of Biological

Kaketsuken

IMBCA

ChangSheng

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Inactivated Vaccine

Inactivated Vaccine

Live Attenuated Vaccine

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Hepatitis A Vaccine market for each application, including: –

Government Institution

Private Sector