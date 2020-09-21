Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape and Analysis Research Report By 360 Market Updates

This report focuses on Professional Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market 2020 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level. Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, key ways, and individual market shares of some of the most outstanding players during this landscape.

A fructooligosaccharide (also written fructo-oligosaccharide) is a carbohydrate, which is made out of a short chain of fructose molecules. Fructooligosaccharides is added to many processed foods, mainly as a prebiotic or fiber supplement but also as a sweetener. It is also classed as an oligosaccharide; oligo meaning few and saccharide, sugar. Fructooligosaccharides are also sometimes called oligofructose. Often the term is abbreviated to the letters FOS.

On the consumer side, fructo-oligosaccharides are mainly distributed in Europe, China, Japan, and North America. Among them, Japan is the world’s largest consumer market. In 2017, Japan sales accounted for 24.72% of the global market share. The leading manufacturers are Quantum Hi-Tech, Bowling Bio, and Meiji Japan. The main European producers are Beneo, Sensus and Japan’s Meiji joint venture BMI in Europe.

Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) is mainly divided into liquid fructooligosaccharides and solid fructo-oligosaccharides. Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) syrup is a colorless or light yellow, transparent viscous liquid, with a fructose-free fragrance, soft and refreshing sweet taste. Solid Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) is white or slightly yellow amorphous powder (grain is white or light yellow amorphous particles). Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) syrup is the main form of fructo-oligosaccharides, accounting for about 73.75% of the total sales.

The Global Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) market is valued at 380 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 490 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) market forecast (2020 – 2025): –

Meiji

QHT

Beneo-Orafti

Baolingbao Biology

BMI

Sensus

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Liquid FOS

The Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts. For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) market for each application, including: –

Food Industry

Baby Nutrition Products

Health Products