Rotary Friction Welding Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data: Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis and forecast By 360 Market Updates

Rotary Friction Welding: a solid-state process in which one part is rotated at a high speed, and then pressed against another part that is held stationary. The resulting friction heats the parts, causing them to forge together.

, Rotary Friction Welding — most popular type of friction welding and used for parts where at least one piece is rotationally-symmetrical such as tube or bar.

As the technology of Rotary Friction Welding Machines is relatively mature and the downstream market, especially for automobile is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the Rotary Friction Welding Machine market. The high-end rotary friction welding machine was mainly produced in Japan, Europe and United States because their advanced R&D lever, but most of the products were consumed in developing countries especially in Southeast Asia where the machining accuracy is lower.

Considering the truth that manufacturing of rotary friction welding machine is highly Technology-Intensive, so it is a wise decision for a new company which only has money while lack of professional R&D team and core technologies to keep calm when has a plan to enter this field.

The Rotary Friction Welding market was valued at 180 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rotary Friction Welding.

Thompsom(KUKA)

MTI

H&B OMEGA Europa

Nitto Seiki

Izumi Machine

ETA

U-Jin Tech

Sakae Industries

Gatwick

YUAN YU

An Gen Machine

The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to determine market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to unique tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the presentation of industries. On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Inertia Rotary Friction Welding

Direct Drive Rotary Friction Welding

The Rotary Friction Welding Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Automotive Manufacturing

Cutting Tool Manufacturing

Aviation & Shipbuilding

Machine Components

Hydraulic/Pneumatic Parts

Electric and Wiring Parts