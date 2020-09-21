Softgel Manufacturing Equipment Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to By 360 Market Updates

A collective analysis on ‘Softgel Manufacturing Equipment market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.

A softgel is an oral dosage form for medicine similar to capsules. They consist of a gelatin based shell surrounding a liquid fill. Softgel shells are a combination of gelatin, water, opacifier and a plasticiser such as glycerin or sorbitol.

, Softgel manufacturing equipment includes a line of machines that produce softgel, such as soft capsule encapsulation machine, soft capsule drying systems and other auxiliary devices.

Softgel manufacturing equipment main includes soft capsule encapsulation machine, soft capsule drying systems and other auxiliary devices. Soft capsule encapsulation machine is the most expensive type which takes up about 65.73 % of the total cost in 2017.

Softgel Manufacturing Equipment has wide range of applications, such as Pharmaceutical, Health Supplements and others. And Health Supplements was the most widely used area which took up about 63.41% of the global total in 2017.

Korea is the largest countries of Softgel Manufacturing Equipment in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Korea market took up about 42.05% of the global market in 2017, while Europe and Japan were about 21.61%, 14.01%.

The Softgel Manufacturing Equipment market was valued at 130 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 280 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Softgel Manufacturing Equipment.

List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Softgel Manufacturing Equipment market forecast (2020 – 2025): –

Changsung

SKY

Technophar

Pharmagel

GIC Engineering

Sankyo

Kamata

Bochang

Tooltronics

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Soft Capsule Encapsulation Machines

Soft Capsule Drying Systems

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Softgel Manufacturing Equipment market for each application, including: –

Pharmaceutical

Health Supplements