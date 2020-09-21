Animal Nutrition Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast By 360 Market Updates

“Global Animal Nutrition Market size”2020 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Animal Nutrition Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast.

Animal nutrition focuses on the dietary needs of animals, primarily those in agriculture and food production, but also in zoos, aquariums, and wildlife management. Feed additives are products used in animal nutrition for purposes of improving the quality of feed and the quality of food from animal origin, or to improve the animals’ performance and health, e.g. providing enhanced digestibility of the feed materials. Feed additives may not be put on the market unless authorization has been given following a scientific evaluation demonstrating that the additive has no harmful effects, on human and animal health and on the environment.

China was one of the largest regional market for feed additives, with revenue exceeding USD 12.2 billion in 2017. It is further expected still to grow due to downstream demand. In the past time, the global feed market has maintained a more stable growth rate. Africa, Europe, Latin America have maintained a rapid growth rate. The North American market is stagnant. In the foreseeable future, the growth of this industry mainly comes from the growth of these areas.

In application, animal nutrition downstream is wide and recently animal nutrition has acquired increasing significance in various fields of poultry feeds, ruminant feeds, pig feeds and other feeds. Globally, the animal nutrition market is mainly driven by growing demand for poultry feeds which held nearly 46% of total downstream consumption of animal nutrition.

In the future, global market is expected to witness stable growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, animal nutrition production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024, the production of animal nutrition is estimated to be 39.4 million MT. Demand for most downstream is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand for animal nutrition largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies.

Global Animal Nutrition market size will increase to 72900 Million US$ by 2025, from 53800 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Animal Nutrition.

Evonik

Adisseo

Novus International

CJ Group

DSM

Meihua Group

Alltech

BASF

Kemin Industries

Sumitomo Chemical

Global Bio-Chem

ADM

Biomin

Novozymes

Lonza

DuPont

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

The Animal Nutrition Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts. For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Animal Nutrition market for each application, including: –

Poultry Feeds

Ruminant Feeds

Pig Feeds

Aquaculture Feeds