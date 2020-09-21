Home Use Beer Brewing Machine Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast By 360 Market Updates

Home Use Beer Brewing Machine Market Report Highlights key rising opportunities of the fastest growing Home Use Beer Brewing Machine Market with Key Regions Considering assessment of the present market.

Home use beer brewing machine is a tool with saccharification, fermentation, filtration systems, which is used to brew craft beer at home.

On the basis of region, North America is the largest market segment of Home Use Beer Brewing Machine, with a consumption market share nearly 54.95% in 2017, followed by Europe with a consumption market share nearly 29.55% in 2017.

With the popularity of craft beer, especially in the United States, Australia, Europe in recent years, demand for home use beer brewing machine is also increasing. Most of players in the market adopted pre-order strategy on crowdfunding campaign, such as Indiegogo, Kickstarter, Backerkit, etc.

As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for Home Use Beer Brewing Machine. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, Home Use Beer Brewing Machine market will still be a market of fierce competition.

The Home Use Beer Brewing Machine market was valued at 8 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 5710 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 129.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Home Use Beer Brewing Machine.

PicoBrew

Speidel

Grainfather

Brewie

MiniBrew

HOPii

Inc.

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Semi-automatic Beer Brewing Machine

Semi-automatic Beer Brewing Machine

Fully-automatic & Smart Beer Brewing Machine

