Avocado Oil Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2020 – 2025- By 360 Market Updates

Avocado oil is edible oil pressed from the fruit of the avocado. As food oil, it is used as an ingredient in other dishes, and as cooking oil. It is also used for lubrication and in cosmetics, where it is valued for its supposed regenerative and moisturizing properties.
Avocado oil is edible oil pressed from the fruit of the avocado. This oil contains a high level of monounsaturated fat (oleic acid) and smaller amounts of polyunsaturated fat. It is also used to make edible oil and cosmetics & skin care products, etc. Avocado oil used in cosmetics & skin care products is lower than that of edible oil. In 2017, edible oil used avocado oil took a share of 64.61%.
There are three kinds of avocado oil, extra virgin avocado oil, refined avocado oil and crude avocado oil. Refined avocado oil is odorless, pale yellow oil, which is extracted from the avocado with an expeller-press. Extra virgin avocado oil is extracted from pressing avocados and then filtering it, which has strong avocado aroma, with a green color. Generally, price of refined avocado oil is much higher than that of extra virgin avocado oil. Also, refined avocado oil’s gross margin is higher than extra virgin avocado oil’s.
Avocado oil production is limited by avocado production. Also avocado oil manufacturers are close to avocado growing areas. They mainly concentrated in Mexico, South America, United States, Africa and Austria In 2017, North America avocado oil production took 50.36% of global production. South America (ex. Peru) and Asia separately took 16.43% and 8.29% in 2017. In 2017, Peru takes 6.03% of Global production, reaching 953 MT.
The Global Avocado Oil market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Avocado Oil market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2025
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Avocado Oil Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Avocado Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Avocado Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Avocado Oil Production
2.1.1 Global Avocado Oil Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Avocado Oil Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Avocado Oil Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Avocado Oil Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Avocado Oil Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Avocado Oil Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Avocado Oil Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Avocado Oil Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Avocado Oil Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Avocado Oil Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Avocado Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Avocado Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Avocado Oil Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Avocado Oil Production by Regions
4.1 Global Avocado Oil Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Avocado Oil Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Avocado Oil Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Avocado Oil Production
4.2.2 United States Avocado Oil Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Avocado Oil Import and Export
4.3 Europe
5 Avocado Oil Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Avocado Oil Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Avocado Oil Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Avocado Oil Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Avocado Oil Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Avocado Oil Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Avocado Oil Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Avocado Oil Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Avocado Oil Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Avocado Oil Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central and South America
5.5.1 Central and South America Avocado Oil Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central and South America Avocado Oil Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Avocado Oil Breakdown Data by Type
6.2 Global Avocado Oil Revenue by Type
6.3 Avocado Oil Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Avocado Oil Breakdown Data by Application
7.2.1 Global Avocado Oil Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Avocado Oil Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
To Continued…
