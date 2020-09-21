Avocado Oil Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2020 – 2025- By 360 Market Updates

360 Market Updates adds Global Avocado Oil Market 2020 report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

Avocado oil is edible oil pressed from the fruit of the avocado. As food oil, it is used as an ingredient in other dishes, and as cooking oil. It is also used for lubrication and in cosmetics, where it is valued for its supposed regenerative and moisturizing properties.

Avocado oil is edible oil pressed from the fruit of the avocado. This oil contains a high level of monounsaturated fat (oleic acid) and smaller amounts of polyunsaturated fat. It is also used to make edible oil and cosmetics & skin care products, etc. Avocado oil used in cosmetics & skin care products is lower than that of edible oil. In 2017, edible oil used avocado oil took a share of 64.61%.

There are three kinds of avocado oil, extra virgin avocado oil, refined avocado oil and crude avocado oil. Refined avocado oil is odorless, pale yellow oil, which is extracted from the avocado with an expeller-press. Extra virgin avocado oil is extracted from pressing avocados and then filtering it, which has strong avocado aroma, with a green color. Generally, price of refined avocado oil is much higher than that of extra virgin avocado oil. Also, refined avocado oil’s gross margin is higher than extra virgin avocado oil’s.

Avocado oil production is limited by avocado production. Also avocado oil manufacturers are close to avocado growing areas. They mainly concentrated in Mexico, South America, United States, Africa and Austria In 2017, North America avocado oil production took 50.36% of global production. South America (ex. Peru) and Asia separately took 16.43% and 8.29% in 2017. In 2017, Peru takes 6.03% of Global production, reaching 953 MT.

The Global Avocado Oil market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Avocado Oil market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Refined Avocado Oil

Extra Virgin Avocado Oil

Crude Avocado Oil The Avocado Oil Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts. For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Avocado Oil market for each application, including: –

Edible Oil

Cosmetics & Skin Care Products