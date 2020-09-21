Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast By 360 Market Updates

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market provides AN in-depth statement on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise knowledge, region-wise knowledge, and country-wise knowledge are offered within the full study.

Nitric oxide is a chemical compound in gas form that is sometimes used to treat infants with severe breathing problems associated with narrow blood vessels in the lungs. It works by relaxing smooth muscle to widen (dilate) blood vessels, especially in the lungs. Nitric oxide is usually used together with a breathing machine (ventilator).

, Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) is recognized as a potent and selective pulmonary vasodilator that does not decrease systemic vascular tone. The therapeutic application of iNO in human was first described in 1990s. INO therapy was effective to improve oxygenation in infants with persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN). Owing to its selective pulmonary vasodilator effects, iNO therapy is an important treatment for term newborns with hypoxemic respiratory failure due to PPHN. The Food and Drug Administration of the United States of America first approved iNO in 1999 for use as a medical gas to treat hypoxic respiratory failure associated with clinical or echocardiographic evidence of pulmonary hypertension in term and late preterm neonates. Thereafter, iNO therapy is clinically applied to treat PPHN in term and late preterm neonates without consensus.

The market is highly concentrated, with high technical and professional level. Key vendors in this market are Mallinckrodt, Praxair and Air Liquide, they are taking up to 91.19% market share in 2017. Inhaled Nitric Oxide types commonly used in this market are 800 ppm and 100 ppm, small players tend to produce lower purity products, such as 1000 ppm or so.

According to the research, North America and Europe comprised the biggest consumption areas. Other markets like Japan and China are growing relatively slow.

Though the gross margin is high, but with complex production process and acquisition between enterprises, we tend to believe that this market is going to keep the monopoly status in the forecast period.

The Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide market is valued at 780 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1490 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Inhaled Nitric Oxide market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Mallinckrodt

Praxair

The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to determine market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to unique tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the presentation of industries. On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

99.92% Purity

99.99% Purity

The Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts. For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Inhaled Nitric Oxide market for each application, including: –

ARDS

PPHN