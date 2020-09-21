qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast By 360 Market Updates

This report focuses on Professional Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market 2020 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level. Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, key ways, and individual market shares of some of the most outstanding players during this landscape.
Real-time PCR or quantitative PCR is a well-established technology that has become the tool of choice for the rapid, sensitive quantification of nucleic acid in various biological samples. qPCR measures the accumulation of DNA during a PCR reaction. The increase in quantity of DNA at each cycle is measured by the change in intensity of a fluorescent signal. Comparison to a reference sample determines the number of original copies of template DNA in the reaction.
, Digital PCR is a highly precise approach to sensitive nucleic acid detection and quantification. Each sample is partitioned into thousands of individual reactions (droplets for Droplet Digital™ PCR technology). Each partition is analyzed after end-point PCR cycling for the presence or absence of a fluorescent signal, and the absolute number of molecules present in the sample is calculated. dPCR does not require a standard curve for quantification.
, Both quantitative PCR (qPCR) and digital PCR (dPCR) provide sensitive and specific detection, and precise quantification of nucleic acids. Both technologies have similarities, but they have differences that make one or the other the more adapted choice for specific applications.
On the basis of technology, the dPCR and qPCR market is categorized into digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR/real-time PCR). The qPCR technology segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global dPCR and qPCR market in 2017; whereas, the dPCR segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as ongoing technological developments in dPCR, continued expansion in distribution networks of emerging dPCR product manufacturers in global markets, and growing private funding to develop and commercialize innovative dPCR instruments are contributing to the growth of the dPCR technology segment.
On the basis of application, the dPCR and qPCR market is categorized into clinical applications, research applications, and others. The clinical applications segment is further divided into pathogen testing, oncology testing, blood screening, and other clinical applications. The clinical applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the technological benefits offered by dPCR over qPCR and traditional PCR, growing adoption of dPCR among hospitals and diagnostic centers, increasing global burden for infectious diseases and cancer, and expansion in distribution networks of emerging dPCR product manufacturers.
Geographically, North America holds the largest market share, with about 48.68% production share and 40.77% consumption market share in 2017, followed by Europe. The strong position of North America in this market can be attributed to factors such as increase in public and private funding and growing number of research grants to support gene-based research (such as qPCR and dPCR). Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the qPCR and dPCR market owing to increasing focus of global life sciences market players on this region, burgeoning efforts to increase awareness related to gene-based disease diagnosis and treatment, growing public and private support to develop novel qPCR and dPCR technologies. Due to the significant growth opportunities offered by emerging countries, a number of players operating in the market are focusing on expanding their product distribution networks across emerging countries.
The Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation market is valued at 930 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1630 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation in these regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2025
Key questions answered in the report:
- What will the market growth rate of the qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation market?
- What are the key factors motivating the Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation market?
- Who are the key companies in the qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation market space?
- What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation market?
- Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation market?
- What are the qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation industries?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of the qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation industries?
Key Benefits
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.
- A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict market growth is provided.
- The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market.
- Key players and their key developments in recent years are listed.
For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
