Glass-ionomer Cement Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data to Showing Impressive Growth by | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research By 360 Market Updates

Dental cement is a type of dental material that can be used for different purposes. Some cements are used to restore dental work, while others are used to create original dental work. Some are permanent, while others are temporary. Dentists must make sure to follow the manufacturer’s directions for each type of cement, in terms of mixing, using the correct ratios and subjecting it to the correct temperatures. There are five types of dental cement: zinc-oxide eugenol, zinc phosphate, polycarboxylate, glass ionomer and composite resin.

The Glass-ionomer Cement industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although some small companies have price advantage, the performance is narrow to some extent due to the poor tech, cheap raw material and not suitable for sensitive skin.

The Global Glass-ionomer Cement market is valued at 100 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 140 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Glass-ionomer Cement market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

GC (Japan)

3M (US)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (US)

Mitsui Kulzer (Japan)

Shofu (Japan)

Ivoclar Vivadent (Switzerland)

VOCO (Germnay)

Kerr (US)

DENTAURUM (Germnay)

Prime Dental (US)

Promedica (Germnay)

I-dental (Lithuania)

Harvard (Germany)

Rongxiang Dent (China)

Shanghai DMF (China)

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Restorative Cements

Luting Cement

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Glass-ionomer Cement market for each application, including: –

Hospitals

Clinics