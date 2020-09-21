Enteral Feeding Tube Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data: Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis By 360 Market Updates

Enteral Feeding Tube Market 2020 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

Enteral feeding refers to the delivery of a nutritionally complete feed, containing protein, carbohydrate, fat, water, minerals and vitamins, directly into the stomach, duodenum or jejunum.

, A feeding tube is a medical device used to provide nutrition to people who cannot obtain nutrition by mouth, are unable to swallow safely, or need nutritional supplementation. The state of being fed by a feeding tube is called gavage, enteral feeding or tube feeding. Placement may be temporary for the treatment of acute conditions or lifelong in the case of chronic disabilities. A variety of feeding tubes are used in medical practice. They are usually made of polyurethane or silicone. The diameter of a feeding tube is measured in French units (each French unit equals 0.33 millimeters). They are classified by site of insertion and intended use.

The classification of Enteral Feeding Tube includes Gastrostomy Tube, Nasoenteric Tube and Other Tube. And the proportion of Nasoenteric Tube in 2017 is about 63%, and the proportion is stable from 2013 to 2017.

Enteral Feeding Tube is widely sales for Oncology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Diabetes and Other. The most proportion of Enteral Feeding Tube is for Oncology, and the consumption proportion is about 36% in 2017. Diabetes is the highest growth application with average growth rate over 8%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

The Global Enteral Feeding Tube market is valued at 630 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1030 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Enteral Feeding Tube market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Enteral Feeding Tube market

Abbott

Fresenius Kabi

Danone

Nestle

Halyard Health

Cook Medical

B. Braun

Boston Scientific

Vygon

Conmed

C. R. Bard

Cardinal Health

On the basis of Product Type:

Gastrostomy Tube

Nasoenteric Tube

For the end users/applications:

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Diabetes