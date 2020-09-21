Machine Tools Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by By 360 Market Updates

Machine Tools Market report exhibits a pin-point breakdown of Industry dependent on type, applications, and research. Development methodologies involved by these organizations are research in detail in the report. The market size region gives the Machine Tools market incomes, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecast.
Machine Tool is able to complete the turning, milling, planing, shearing, bending, boring, grinding, stamping, machining and drilling and other machining function.
, There are varieties of Machine Tools are used which include Metal Cutting Machine Tool, Metal Forming Machine Tool and other Machine Tools. The Metal Cutting Machine including: Lathe, Drilling Machine, Milling Machine, Boring Machine, Grinding Machine, Machining Center etc. The Metal Forming Machine Tool including: Pressure machine, Bending machine, Shearing device, Casting Machine, Punching Machine etc.
, In this report, we statistic the global total production and consumption of machine tools, otherwise, we also introduce the following Machine Tools in detail, which include Machining Centers, Turning Machines, Grinding Machines, Electrical Discharge Machines, etc.
The top types of Machine Tools mainly include Machining Centers (41.7%), Turning Machines (33.9%), Grinding Machines (8.1%), Electrical Discharge Machines (3.4%), etc. The large demand from downstream is Machinery Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Automobile industry and other industries.
In the year from 2009-2012, with the economic recovery from global financial crisis, the Machine Tools industry have an explosive growth both in the production and consumption in the world. But it came to be different in 2013-2015, the global machine tool market began to go down, especially in China, the leading players began to loss, some small players closed, some foreign investors shut their Chinese Plant (e.g. DMG), the Chinese market goes worse in 2017, labor cost rising, energy cost rising, orders declining, industrial transformation, etc. makes the machine tool market to face a serious challenge. The revenue of leading players goes on dropping out, even bankruptcy arrives (e.g. DMTG).
Global market shows a high concentration in the production of Machine Tools by countries, especially in the high-performance field. The core technology of high-performance is hold in several developed countries like Germany, Japan, US and so on. The emerging countries play an important role in the manufacturing of the low-end product series.
The Machine Tools market was valued at 69200 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 62700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of -1.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Machine Tools.
This report studies the global market size of Machine Tools in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Machine Tools in these regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Machine Tools:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2025
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Machine Tools Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Machine Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Machine Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Machine Tools Production
2.1.1 Global Machine Tools Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Machine Tools Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Machine Tools Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Machine Tools Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Machine Tools Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Machine Tools Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Machine Tools Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Machine Tools Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Machine Tools Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Machine Tools Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Machine Tools Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Machine Tools Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Machine Tools Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Machine Tools Production by Regions
4.1 Global Machine Tools Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Machine Tools Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Machine Tools Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Machine Tools Production
4.2.2 United States Machine Tools Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Machine Tools Import and Export
4.3 Europe
5 Machine Tools Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Machine Tools Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Machine Tools Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Machine Tools Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Machine Tools Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Machine Tools Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Machine Tools Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Machine Tools Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Machine Tools Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Machine Tools Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central and South America
5.5.1 Central and South America Machine Tools Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central and South America Machine Tools Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Machine Tools Breakdown Data by Type
6.2 Global Machine Tools Revenue by Type
6.3 Machine Tools Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Machine Tools Breakdown Data by Application
7.2.1 Global Machine Tools Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Machine Tools Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
To Continued…
