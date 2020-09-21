Pimozide Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast By 360 Market Updates

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the Pimozide market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc. The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail. Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application is given and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

Pimozide (sold under the brand name Orap) is an antipsychotic drug of the diphenylbutylpiperidine class. It was discovered at Janssen Pharmaceutica in 1963. It has a high potency compared to chlorpromazine (ratio 50-70:1). On a weight basis it is even more potent than haloperidol. It also has special neurologic indications for Tourette syndrome and resistant tics. The side effects include akathisia, tardive dyskinesia, and, more rarely, neuroleptic malignant syndrome and prolongation of the QT interval.

The global average price of Pimozide is in the increasing trend, from 1.13 USD/Unit in 2013 to 1.19 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Pimozide includes 1Mg, 2Mg, 4Mg, and the proportion of 2Mg in 2017 is about 53%.

Pimozide is widely used in hospitals, drugstores and other places. The most proportion of Pimozide is used for hospitals in 2017 is 54%.

The Global Pimozide market is valued at 12 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 11 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Pimozide market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Teva

Par Pharmaceutical

Johnson & Johnson

Eumedica

Pharmascience

Domina Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

1Mg

2Mg

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Pimozide market for each application, including:

Hospitals

Drugstores