Surgical Navigation Systems Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast By 360 Market Updates

Surgical Navigation System can offer the patient preoperative or intraoperative image data and the operative bed patient’s anatomical structure corresponding accurate, operation tracking of surgical instruments and the position of the surgical instrument in the patient image in real-time updates on the form of the virtual probe display, make the doctor of surgical instruments relative to patient anatomy structure at a glance, make surgery more rapid, more accurate and safer.

, Using the surgical navigation system, the surgeon uses special instruments, which are tracked by the navigation system. The position of a tracked instrument in relation to the patient’s anatomy is shown on images of the patient, as the surgeon moves the instrument. The surgeon thus uses the system to ‘navigate’ the location of an instrument. The feedback the system provides of the instrument location is particularly useful in situations where the surgeon cannot actually see the tip of the instrument, such as in minimally invasive surgeries.

The global average price of Surgical Navigation Systems is in the decreasing trend, from 210 K USD/Unit in 2013 to 198 K USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Surgical Navigation Systems is widely used in Orthopedic Surgerys, Spinal Surgery, Neurosurgery Surgery, ENT Surgery and other. The most proportion of Surgical Navigation Systems is used in Orthopedic Surgerys, and the proportion in 2017 is about 40%.

North America is the largest supply place, with a production market share nearly 52.8% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest supply place with the production market share of 34.3%, and the market share of Asia-Pacific is about 8.4%.

The Global Surgical Navigation Systems market is valued at 600 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 770 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Surgical Navigation Systems market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Medtronic

Stryker

GE Healthcare

Brainlab

B. Braun

Johnson & Johnson

Karl Storz

Zimmer Biomet

Fiagon

XION

Collin Medical

Anke

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Optical Surgical Navigation Systems

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation Systems

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Surgical Navigation Systems market for each application, including:

Neurosurgery Surgery

Spinal Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

ENT Surgery