Household Air Purifiers Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast By 360 Market Updates

This report studies The Household Air Purifiers market, Household Air Purifiers, also known as “air cleaners,” are those that have the ability of absorption, decomposition or transformation of various air pollutants such as PM2.5, dust, pollen, odors, formaldehyde decoration pollution, bacteria, and allergens.

The global Household Air Purifiers industry mainly concentrates in North America, Europe, China and Japan. North America `s consumption volume accounted for the highest market share (34.03 %) in 2017, followed by Europe and China. China and India are expected to be the fast growing regions for the next five years owing to the increasing disposable incomes of consumers, rising awareness of the health and environment.

The Household Air Purifiers mainly used by individuals or families at home, so the consumers of Household Air Purifiers is individuals or families. The Household Air Purifiers have the ability of absorption, decomposition or transformation of various air pollutants such as PM2.5, dust, pollen, odors, formaldehyde decoration pollution, bacteria, allergens and they are mainly used in in living room, bed room and kitchen.

Currently, a major factor affecting the global market growth is the increase of manufacturers in developing countries, such as China. As large demand of environment protection products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field.

The Household Air Purifiers market was valued at 5790 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 10100 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Household Air Purifiers.

List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Household Air Purifiers market forecast (2020 – 2025):

Sharp

Panasonic

Philips

Daikin

Midea

Coway

Electrolux

IQAir

Amway

Whirlpool

Honeywell

Yadu

Samsung

Austin

Blueair

Boneco

Broad

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

HEPA

Active Carbon

Electrostatic Precipitator

Ion and Ozone Generator

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Household Air Purifiers market for each application, including:

Living Room

Bed Room

Kitchen