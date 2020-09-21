Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data | Worldwide Overview By Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis By 360 Market Updates

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) report provides AN comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business outline and business strategy. It conjointly endows with amount of production, Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) future demand, needed staple, and also the cash health of the organization.

Platelet Rich Plasma is a biologic isolated from whole blood that is preferentially enriched for platelets. While platelets are the primary component of PRP, preparations may also contain other cellular components such as white blood cells (WBCs) and peripheral stem cells. These components all play a biological role in the healing process and are provided at concentrated levels in PRP. Thus, PRP may help optimize the conditions for healing of bone and soft tissue.

In 2017, P-PRP is the largest segment of PRP utilized globally and held more than 63% of market share in the global PRP market. Rich content of platelets and growth factors and conventional type of PRP are the key factors that contributed in the dominance of P-PRP segment. Meanwhile, L-PRF is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

PRP products are used for improving the rate of injury healing process in sports and orthopedic diseases and as dermal fillers in cosmetic industries. Orthopedic surgery was the largest application segment in 2017, accounting for more than 37% of the global PRP market. Multiple applications of PRP in cosmetic surgeries and its cost-effectiveness are the prominent factors catalyzing growth of this market in cosmetic surgery.

Geographically, in 2017 North America dominated the global PRP market and held more than 53% of the market share. Factors such as increasing number of cosmetic and orthopedic surgeries, key players domiciled in the region and strong awareness about PRP therapy and devices are supporting the dominance of the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness strong growth and emerge as the most promising and fastest growing market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The Global Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) market is valued at 190 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Harvest Technologies

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Arthrex

Exactech

Emcyte Corporation

Arteriocyte

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

P-PRP

L-PRP

L-PRF

Orthopedic Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

General Surgery