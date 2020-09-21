Shot Peening Machine Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data: Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors By 360 Market Updates

“Global Shot Peening Machine Market size”2020 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Shot Peening Machine Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast.

Shot peening is a cold working process used to produce a compressive residual stress layer and modify mechanical properties of metals and composites. It entails impacting a surface with shot (round metallic, glass, or ceramic particles) with force sufficient to create plastic deformation.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Due to the government’ policy and the high sales of Shot Peening Machines in the international market, the current demand for Shot Peening Machines product is relatively stable in the mature market, such as North America and Europe, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Shot Peening Machines is mainly manufactured and sold by Wheelabrator, Rosler, Agtos, Sinto Pangborn; and these companies occupied about 64.57% market share in 2017.

Geographically, Asia-pacific is the largest sales market in the world, which took about 51.82 percent of the global consumption volume in 2017. But Europe shared 38.73% of global total revenue.

The Shot Peening Machine market was valued at 380 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 420 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Shot Peening Machine.

List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Shot Peening Machine market forecast (2020 – 2025): –

Wheelabrator

Rosler

Sinto

Pangborn

Agtos

Goff

STEM

Surfex

C.M.

Kaitai

Qingdao Zhuji

Qingdao Huanghe

Qinggong Machine

Fengte

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Shot Peening Machine market for each application, including:

Automotive

Aerospace

Shipbuilding

Foundry