Grinding Wheels Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast By 360 Market Updates

This report studies The Grinding Wheels market. A grinding wheel is a wheel composed of an abrasive compound and used for various grinding (abrasive cutting) and abrasive machining operations. Such wheels are used in grinding machines.
, The wheels are generally made from a composite material consisting of coarse-particle aggregate pressed and bonded together by a cementing matrix (called the bond in grinding wheel terminology) to form a solid, circular shape. Various profiles and cross sections are available depending on the intended usage for the wheel. They may also be made from a solid steel or aluminium disc with particles bonded to the surface. Today most grinding wheels are artificial composites made with artificial aggregates, but the history of grinding wheels began with natural composite stones, such as those used for millstones.
Geographically, the consumption market is leading by Europe, Greater China and United States. In terms of year 2017, Europe holds the largest market share, with about 1106.06 Million USD sales revenue, followed by United States, with about 12.7% market share in 2017. China will keep playing important role in Global market. APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the grinding wheel market throughout the forecast period. The rising industrial and economic development along with the growth in the number of companies planning to integrate the grinding wheel technology will drive the growth of the market in this region.
Grinding wheels find application in almost every manufacturing industry. The key users of grinding wheels are automotive, aerospace, ship building, oil and gas, and semiconductor industries. Each of the Grinding Wheels manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retailer and resells, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Grinding Wheels manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Grinding Wheels sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Grinding Wheels manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.
The Grinding Wheels market was valued at 4080 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 5100 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Grinding Wheels.
This report studies the global market size of Grinding Wheels in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Grinding Wheels in these regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Grinding Wheels:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2025
