Electrodialysis Equipment Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data: Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis and forecast By 360 Market Updates

Electrodialysis (ED) is used in seawater desalination to produce salt, food, pharmaceutical, laboratory and recycling environments and others fields. ED is a Laboratory membrane separation process in which ions are transported through ion- permeable membranes, from one stream to another, under the influence of a voltage potential gradient. Two types of membranes are used: cationic-exchange membranes only allow cations to transport, and anion-exchange membranes only allow anions through. These membranes are impermeable to liquids. A large number of alternating cation and anion-exchange membranes are assembled to form diluate and concentrate compartments in what is known as an electrodialysis stack.

Electrodialysis (ED) is used to transport salt ions from one solution through ion-exchange membranes to another solution under the influence of an applied electric potential difference. This is done in a configuration called an electrodialysis cell. The cell consists of a feed (dilute) compartment and a concentrate (brine) compartment formed by an anion exchange membrane and a cation exchange membrane placed between two electrodes. In almost all practical electrodialysis processes, multiple electrodialysis cells are arranged into a configuration called an electrodialysis with alternating anion and cation exchange membranes forming the multiple electrodialysis cells.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Electrodialysis Equipment in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, the other regions also have huge demand on it for the environment protection etc.

In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate to meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.

The price of Electrodialysis Equipment differs from company to company, as there is a great difference among the Electrodialysis Equipment technology from different companies.

The Electrodialysis Equipment market was valued at 300 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 410 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electrodialysis Equipment.

PCCell GmbH

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

GE Water & Process Technologies

C-Tech Innovation Ltd

ASTOM

AGC ENGINEERING

FuMA-Tech

Hangzhou Iontech Environmental Technology Co

EURODIA

Saltworks Technologies Inc

Electrosynthesis Company

WGM Sistemas

Doromil

Innovative Enterprise

Continuous Electrodialysis

Seawater Desalination

Foods/Pharmaceutical

Recycling Environments

Laboratory