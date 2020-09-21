Top Food Packaging Companies Size, Share, Scope and Forecast to 2020-2025

Food packaging assists in preserving and transporting food products to their desired location without affecting their taste or quality. It also aids in protecting food products from bacteria, spillage, moisture and toxins. Besides this, food packaging enables manufacturers to transmit information about the products’ price, origin, expiry date, and nutrition content. It also acts as a modern marketing means as well as for attracting consumers. According to the global food packaging market report by IMARC Group, the market reached a value of US$ 302.2 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 386.9 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2020-2025.

At present there as both small and large players in the food packaging industry across the globe. The profiles of the leading players are discussed below:

Top Food Packaging Companies:

Amcor

Crown Holdings

Owens-Illinois

Tetra Pak

American Packaging Corporation

Ball Corporation

