Dispersing Agents Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Short Description About Dispersing Agents Market:

Dispersing agents are chemicals that contain surfactants and solvent compounds that improve the separation of particles and prevent settling or clumping of particles during the dispersion of solids in liquids. These agents inhibit flocculation of pigment particles, increasing the chemical stability of formulations. This also ensures the stability of such formulations during storage.

BASF

Clariant

DowDuPont

Solvay

There is a direct correlation between automotive, construction paints and coatings, and oil and gas industries as the development of the infrastructure and automotive sector have resulted in the significant growth of the dispersing agents market in the paints and coatings industry. Moreover, dispersing agents are added to lubricating oils in automotive engines to prevent dust deposition on engine walls. Also, dispersants disperse into the water and help in clearing oil from the water surface. Furthermore, dispersing agents are used in improving the workability of fluids which will fuel the demand for dispersing agents from different end-user industries during the forecast period. The global dispersing agents market is highly fragmented due to the wide applications of dispersing agents across various end-user industries. The market is moderately competitive with the presence of smalland medium-sized manufacturers. APAC holds the maximum share of the dispersing agents market both in terms of revenue and volume. The rapid development of infrastructure in several developing countries in APAC like China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan is fuelling the demand for dispersing agents. Moreover, the rise in demand from end-user industries such as detergents, paints and coatings, pulp and paper, and paints in the region will drive the growth of this market in APAC.

Conventional wetting and dispersing agent

High molecular weight polymeric dispersant Major Applications are as follows:

Automotive

Construction

Detergents

Oil and gas

Paints and coatings