Global Steroid-Corticosteroids Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Steroid-Corticosteroids are a class of steroid hormones that are produced in the adrenal cortex of vertebrates, as well as the synthetic analogues of these hormones.

Sumitomo

Pfizer

Novartis

Merck

Sanofi

Johnson and Johnson

GSK

AstraZeneca

This report focuses on the Steroid-Corticosteroids in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The steroid-corticosteroids market is concentrated; the revenue of top nine manufacturers accounts about 86% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe. Sumitomo is the largest production manufacturer, its production revenue of global market exceeds 17% in 2016.The next is Pfizer and Novartis.North America is the largest production region in the steroid-corticosteroids market. Its production revenue is about 1106 million in 2016.The worldwide market for Steroid-Corticosteroids is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 5130 million US$ in 2023, from 3980 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Cream

Injection

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Hospital

Clinic