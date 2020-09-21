Textured Soybean Protein Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Global “Textured Soybean Protein Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Textured Soybean Protein market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Textured Soybean Protein manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Textured Soybean Protein Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Textured soy protein (TSP) is a processed food product manufactured from either soymeal flakes, soy flour, or soy protein concentrate.

ADM

Danisco

CHS

Scents Holding

Sojaprotein

Cargill

Gushen Biological

Wonderful Industrial Group

FUJIOIL

Shandong Sanwei Soybean Protein

Shansong Biological

Sonic Biochem

Wilmar International

Top Agri Group

Soja Austria

First, for consumption, Europe is the most important consumption area of textured soybean protein with 93671 MT or 33.44% in share in 2015. China is the second largest consumption area in 2015 with 51489 MT or 24.96% in share. USA is the following with 18.38% of total consumption market share. India and Japan each took 5.13% and 2.01% in 2015.Second, the applications of textured soybean protein includes ground meat and poultry, formed meat products, vegetarian and analogs, nutrition bars, cereals & snacks, etc. In 2015, ground meat and poultry took the largest consumption share, followed by formed meat products. They each took 57.70% and 22.92% of total consumption market share.The worldwide market for Textured Soybean Protein is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 510 million US$ in 2023, from 420 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Textured Soybean Protein Flour

Textured Soybean Protein Concentrate

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Ground Meat and Poultry

Formed Meat Products

Vegetarian and Analogs

Nutrition Bars

Cereals & Snacks