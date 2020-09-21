Automatic Fare Collection Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Global “Automatic Fare Collection Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Automatic Fare Collection market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Automatic Fare Collection manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Automatic Fare Collection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Short Description About Automatic Fare Collection Market:

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment.AFC machine is the equipment used in the automatic fare collection system. The elements of AFC system are:Ticket vending machines (TVMs), where passengers can buy a ticket for their journeyTicket office machines (TOMs), used by railway staff to issue tickets at stationsAdd value machines (AVMs), where passengers having a stored value ticket can increase the residual value.Fare gates, which form a barrier between the unpaid area of the station and the paid area where passengers must possess a valid ticket.The faregate will read and release the gate when a valid ticket is presented.Tickets, which come in a number of varieties (according to the system in use) but which all have an electronically encoded data content indicating the validity and/or use of the ticket.A computerised accounting and management system, which consists of a station computer for each station and a central computer linked to all the stations.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/12121693

The research covers the current Automatic Fare Collection market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Cubic

Thales

Omron

Samsung SDS

The Nippon Signal

ST Electronics

Gunnebo

Scheidt & Bachmann

Indra Company

Shanghai Potevio Company Limited

NXP Semiconductors

United

Huaming

Advance Cards Systems

Huahong Jitong

GaoXin Modern

LECIP Group

GRG Banking

Easyway

KML Engineering Limited Scope of the Automatic Fare Collection Market Report: This report focuses on the Automatic Fare Collection in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Automatic Fare Collection Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Automatic Fare Collection Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Automatic Fare Collection market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Ticket Vending Machine

Ticket Office Machine

Fare Gates

IC Cards Major Applications are as follows:

Rail & Transit Solution

Entertainment Solution