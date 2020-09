Global Residential Air Purifiers Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “Residential Air Purifiers Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Residential Air Purifiers market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Residential Air Purifiers manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

ResidentialĀ AirĀ Purifiers, also known as air cleaners, are those that have the ability of absorption, decomposition or transformation of various air pollutants such as PM2.5, dust, pollen, odors, formaldehyde decoration pollution, bacteria, and allergens.

Sharp

Panasonic

Philips

Daikin

Midea

Coway

Electrolux

IQAir

Amway

Whirlpool

Honeywell

Yadu

Samsung

Austin

Blueair

Boneco

Broad

The global residential air purifiers industry mainly concentrates in North America, Europe, China and Japan. The global leading players in this market are Sharp, Panasonic, Philips, Daikin, Midea, which accounts for above 60% of total production value.Despite the presence of competition problems, the cognition of environment quality is increasing, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.The worldwide market for Residential Air Purifiers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 8170 million US$ in 2023, from 5790 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

HEPA

Active Carbon

Electrostatic Precipitator

Ion and Ozone Generator

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Living room

Bed room

Kitchen