Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

PTFE is made of raw materials such as hydrochloric acid, fluorspar, and chloroform.

Key players/manufacturers:

3M
AGC Chemicals
Daikin
DuPont
Saint-Gobain
Solvay
Fiberflon
Gujarat Fluorochemicals
HaloPolymer
Trelleborg Sealing Solutions
Whitford

3M

AGC Chemicals

Daikin

DuPont

Saint-Gobain

Solvay

Fiberflon

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

HaloPolymer

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

PTFE is semi-crystalline plastic that do not absorb ultraviolet electromagnetic radiation and possess excellent dialectic properties and chemical resistance. These unique characteristics make PTFE most valued plastic for application in industries such as construction, automotive, and medical.

Major Classifications are as follows:
Particles PTFE
Fine Powder PTFE

Major Applications are as follows:
Construction
Automotive
Medical

Particles PTFE

Fine Powder PTFE Major Applications are as follows:

Construction

Automotive

Medical