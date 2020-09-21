Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Detailed Epidemiology Perspective and Understanding by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s ‘Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030′ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is the progressive form of liver injury that carries a risk of progressive fibrosis, cirrhosis, and end-stage liver disease. It is an advanced form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), caused by the buildup of fat in the liver. When this buildup causes inflammation and damage, it is known as NASH, which can lead to scarring of the liver. Scarring of the liver is a potentially life-threatening condition called cirrhosis. NASH usually comes under the category of silent diseases that has very few or no symptoms typically because it does not cause any symptoms until it is too late. In the early period, patients did not complain about anything specific. Even with the advancing fibrosis, the disease may not have any specific problems. However, in the later stages, patients may start developing some non-specific symptoms.

The classification of fibrosis stages of NASH is as follows: No Fibrosis (F0), NASH Fibrosis (F1–F3), and NASH Cirrhosis (F4). According to various studies, such as Schuppan et al. (2018), Singh et al. (2014), and others, NASH has been defined to keep progressing from early stages (F0 and F1) to advanced stages (F2–F4) over time. The development of NASH with cirrhosis increases the risk of NASH Decompensated Cirrhosis and ultimately to death.

According to DelveInsight, an increase in obesity, diabetes population will significantly increase the prevalent cases of NAFLD with the CAGR of 1.02% for the study period i.e. 2017–2030 in the 7MM.

Of all the prevalent cases of NAFLD in the 7MM, approximately 19% of the population fulfilled the criteria for NASH. These cases are expected to increase throughout the study period [2017–2030].

We estimate the highest prevalence of NASH in the United States, with more than 17 million cases in 2017, accounting close to 50% of the total prevalent cases, followed by Japan.

On the other hand, it is assessed that among the European countries, Germany accounted for the highest prevalent population, followed by Italy. Among all the 7MM countries, Spain had the lowest prevalent population.

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

The report provides the segmentation of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) epidemiology

Key Insights Executive Summary of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH): Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

