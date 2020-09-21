Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

`

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Track and trace solutions are not just economic measures for supply-chain efficiency. Experts estimate that 5% of all drugs sold worldwide are counterfeits €“ in some countries, figures even reach a shocking 50 %. Billions of products are €œlost in the supply chain€ every year. Counterfeit drugs and product diversion risk lives, undermine revenues, and threaten company reputations. The pharmaceutical industry needs to ensure supply-chain security and gain the ability to authenticate the ePedigree, or life history, of a product.

Optel Vision

Siemens

IBM

Axway

Mettler-Toledo

Systech

SAP

Seidenader Maschinenbau

Antares Vision

Sea Vision

TraceLink

Adents International

Xyntek

Holoflex

Major Classifications are as follows:

